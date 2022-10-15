It’s Election Day in Chilliwack: Here’s everything you need to know

Who? What? Where? When? Why? How?

The next batch of local leaders will be chosen Saturday night, as the Chilliwack 2022 municipal election gets underway.

On the ballot this election is incumbent mayor Ken Popove facing a challenger in Ian Carmichael, who has previously run twice for city council.

There are also 12 names on the ballot for city council, including five of the incumbents from the last council and seven newcomers. Only councillor Sue Knott decided not to run for re-election this time around.

Also on that ballot in Chilliwack will be 15 names for the Chilliwack Board of Education, including six of the seven incumbents. Only Jared Mumford did not stand for trustee re-election as he is running for city council.

Polls are open in Chilliwack from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Where you can vote:

Greendale Elementary Community School

6621 Sumas Prairie Road

Landing Sports Centre

45530 Spadina Avenue

Promontory Heights Elementary School

46200 Stoneview Drive

Rosedale Traditional Community School

50850 Yale Road

Sardis Secondary School

45460 Stevenson Road

Yarrow Community School

4595 Wilson Road

• Who you can vote for:

Mayor:

Ken Popove (incumbent)

Ian Carmichael

City Council (elect 6):

Amber Price

Brent Bowker

Bud Mercer (incumbent)

Chris Kloot (incumbent)

Craig Hill

Debora Soutar

Harv Westeringh (incumbent)

Jared Mumford

Jason Lum (incumbent)

Jeff Shields (incumbent)

Mike McLatchy

Nicole Huitema Read

School Board (elect 7):

Barry Neufeld (incumbent)

Brian VanGarderen

Carin Bondar (incumbent)

Darrell Furgason (incumbent)

Darren Ollinger

David Swankey (incumbent)

Elliott Friesen

Greg Nelmes

Heather Maahs (incumbent)

Kaethe Jones

Lewis Point

Margaret Reid

Richard Procee

Teri Westerby

Willow Reichelt (incumbent)

For Elections FAQ page for questions like what kind of identification to bring, click here

What happens once polls close?

After 8 p.m. local time, election officials will begin counting and tallying the ballots.

Reporters will be keeping track of results and posting winners online as soon as the information is made available.

