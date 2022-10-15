It’s Election Day in Chilliwack: Here’s everything you need to know

The next batch of local leaders will be chosen Saturday night, as the Chilliwack 2022 municipal election gets underway.
On the ballot this election is incumbent mayor Ken Popove facing a challenger in Ian Carmichael, who has previously run twice for city council.
There are also 12 names on the ballot for city council, including five of the incumbents from the last council and seven newcomers. Only councillor Sue Knott decided not to run for re-election this time around.
Also on that ballot in Chilliwack will be 15 names for the Chilliwack Board of Education, including six of the seven incumbents. Only Jared Mumford did not stand for trustee re-election as he is running for city council.
Polls are open in Chilliwack from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Where you can vote:
Greendale Elementary Community School
6621 Sumas Prairie Road
Landing Sports Centre
45530 Spadina Avenue
Promontory Heights Elementary School
46200 Stoneview Drive
Rosedale Traditional Community School
50850 Yale Road
Sardis Secondary School
45460 Stevenson Road
Yarrow Community School
4595 Wilson Road
• Who you can vote for:
Mayor:
Ken Popove (incumbent)
Ian Carmichael
City Council (elect 6):
Amber Price
Brent Bowker
Bud Mercer (incumbent)
Chris Kloot (incumbent)
Craig Hill
Debora Soutar
Harv Westeringh (incumbent)
Jared Mumford
Jason Lum (incumbent)
Jeff Shields (incumbent)
Mike McLatchy
Nicole Huitema Read
School Board (elect 7):
Barry Neufeld (incumbent)
Brian VanGarderen
Carin Bondar (incumbent)
Darrell Furgason (incumbent)
Darren Ollinger
David Swankey (incumbent)
Elliott Friesen
Greg Nelmes
Heather Maahs (incumbent)
Kaethe Jones
Lewis Point
Margaret Reid
Richard Procee
Teri Westerby
Willow Reichelt (incumbent)
For Elections FAQ page for questions like what kind of identification to bring, click here
What happens once polls close?
After 8 p.m. local time, election officials will begin counting and tallying the ballots.
Reporters will be keeping track of results and posting winners online as soon as the information is made available.
Check out our website and Facebook page for full coverage of the results once polls close.