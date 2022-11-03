The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. RCMP are investigating after receiving two complaints that pins were found in children’s Halloween candy in Iqaluit. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. RCMP are investigating after receiving two complaints that pins were found in children’s Halloween candy in Iqaluit. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Iqaluit RCMP investigating reports of pins found in Halloween candy

Two seperate complaints made on consecutive days

RCMP are investigating after receiving two complaints that pins were found in children’s Halloween candy in Iqaluit.

Police say after receiving the first complaint Wednesday, they alerted the community.

As a result, police received a second complaint the following day.

RCMP say the pins are described as approximately one inch long.

They are cautioning parents and guardians to inspect candy before allowing children to eat it.

RELATED: Delta police investigating fireworks-involved assaults after Halloween gathering

RELATED: Investigation into a knife blade in a box of candy reveals no malicious intent

HalloweenRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘It’s going to kill the whole taxi industry’: Protest at Uber hiring fair in Kelowna
Next story
Chilliwack doctor suspended after sending inappropriate messages to patient

Just Posted

Pacific Institution in Abbotsford
Man dies while serving time in Abbotsford prison for double murder

A Chilliwack doctor has been disciplined by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C. (Stock photo by Marcelo Leal on Unsplash)
Chilliwack doctor suspended after sending inappropriate messages to patient

‘The Grizzlie Truth’ is one of many films in the 2022 Chilliwack Independent Film Festival. (The Grizzlie Truth)
65 films to be screened at Chilliwack Independent Film Festival

Members and volunteers with the Chilliwack 4-H Lamb Club were having fun and wearing green for Show Your Colours Day, Nov. 2, 2022 ( Left to Right): Eva Kortekaas, Claudia Kortekaas, Franziska Kortekaas, Neissa Arink, Sharleen Arink, Christina Arink, Danielle Arink, Breanne Arink, and Mathew Hergott. (Lana Hergott photo)
Chilliwack 4-H Lamb Club members wore green for Show Your Colours Day