Interested in running for the Chilliwack School Board?

Information session Thursday evening for those looking to put a name on the ballot for trustee

If you are thinking of running for the Chilliwack School Board, an information session is scheduled for Thursday evening.

Elections for local school trustees will be held on Oct. 15, 2022, in conjunction with the 2022 B.C. general Local Election.

Local school trustees make decisions, guide policy, and oversee taxpayer investment in public education.

“While members of the board act as representatives of their constituency, their primary job is to participate in policy making and strategic planning in the interests of the district’s students,” according to the school district’s trustee candidate information website. “Trustees are grounded in creating safe and inclusive learning spaces where all students can be supported to thrive, aligned with the Ministry of Education and Child Care’s “‘Policy for Student Success.’”

Nomination packages are now available for pick up at city hall or for download on the school district’s website.

The information session is scheduled for Sept. 1 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Chilliwack School District office, 8430 Cessna Dr.

Anyone who wants to attend that meeting, RSVP talana_mcinally@sd33.bc.ca, and for more information visit www.sd33.bc.ca/trustee-candidate-information.

