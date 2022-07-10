A massive outage shutdown the Rogers network for hours Friday, July 8. (File photo by The Canadian Press)

A massive outage shutdown the Rogers network for hours Friday, July 8. (File photo by The Canadian Press)

Industry minister to meet with Rogers CEO after “unacceptable” network outage

Canadians left without cell service, internet, banking services for at least 15 hours

Canada’s industry minister says he plans to meet with the head of Rogers Communications and other telecom leaders in the wake of a massive outage that effectively shut down the Rogers network for at least 15 hours.

A statement released from the office of François-Philippe Champagne says he plans to meet with Rogers Chief Executive Officer Tony Staffieri, among others, to discuss the importance of improving “the reliability of the networks across Canada.”

The statement says Champagne found last week’s service disruption that knocked out access to numerous law enforcement, health care and banking services “unacceptable” and has expressed that view directly to the Rogers CEO.

Staffieri released a statement on Saturday attributing Friday’s widespread outage to a network system failure following a maintenance update, adding that the “vast majority” of customers were back online.

But many continued reporting service disruptions into Sunday, including Courtice, Ont. resident Paul Platt, who says his home wireless network was only restored after being down for more than 48 hours.

Rogers declined to comment on continued outages when asked by The Canadian Press, but referred to Staffieri’s previous statement in which he said technical teams are continuing to monitor for “any remaining intermittent issues.”

Downdetector, a website that tracks outages, showed the number of people reporting problems with Rogers’ service was significantly higher than usual on Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning.

Montreal, Toronto and neighbouring Mississauga, Ont., and the Ontario cities of London and Kitchener were among those logging the most reports on the website.

Companies in this story: (TSX:RCI.B)

The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: Rogers CEO apologizes for outage, says it came after network maintenance update

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CanadaCellphonesInternet and Telecom

Previous story
Mission baseball player named All-American Second Baseman
Next story
Minor fender bender turns into 113K-payout for B.C. man left feeling a ‘shell of his former self’

Just Posted

Weisner’s father, Rod, said he was “over the moon” when he learned that his son was named as an All-American. Submitted photo.
Mission baseball player named All-American Second Baseman

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of July 10

Kalyn Head of Chilliwack is doing a 100-kilometre birthday ultra marathon on July 23 to mark her 25th birthday, all while raising money for Special Olympics British Columbia. She is seen here near Vedder Park in Chilliwack on July 9, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack woman to celebrate birthday with 100-km ultra marathon fundraiser for Special Olympics

Dusty is just one of many kittens at the Chilliwack SPCA looking to find his ‘furever’ home. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Find Me My Furever Home – Dusty at the Chilliwack SPCA