Indigenous leaders gather with emergency responders in Chilliwack to share brutally honest truths

Lytton elder Byron Spinks speaks about emergency management at a meeting on Sto:lo Nation in Chilliwack on May 5, 2023. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

Communication and respect.

That was the message from Indigenous leaders to a roomful of Stó:lö emergency program co-ordinators, first responders, and other organizations who work hard when disasters hit.

Representatives attended from the Red Cross, Salvation Army, the Chilliwack Fire Department, the RCMP and many others at the gathering at Stó:lö Nation on Friday (May 5).

Lytton elder Byron Spinks spoke of his experience during the 2021 record heat wave that led to a fire razing his community.

“We thought we were prepared. But we weren’t,” he said. “In the snap of a finger we were all running for our lives. We are still traumatized by it.”

The meeting was organized by the Emergency Planning Secretariat (EPS), a non-political organization that supports 31 communities from Yale to Semiahmoo to Squamish in improving emergency planning and progress from local to regional levels.

Gillian Fuss of EPS told The Progress that their goal is to get to a state of resilience in the communities where the the river can rise, there can be an atmospheric river, temperatures can soar, but it won’t necessarily lead to an emergency.

“You name it, we’ve kind of had it in this area,” she said.

Tribal Chief Tyrone McNeil also spoke at the meeting and started in a way that humbled everybody. Before the meeting began, the 40 people in the room were talking amongst themselves, but the volume offended him.

“That racket, it sounds like somebody scratching a chalkboard,” he said. “If you are coming into our communities and talk like that you are doing a disservice. You need to learn cultural humility and cultural competency.”

The message of humility when visiting Indigenous communities was heard by everyone in the room, and it carried over to the point of the meeting. When first responders and others dealing with emergencies attend to First Nations communities, both Spinks and McNeil said they need to respect local knowledge.

“We know how to fix things locally,” Spinks said. “If you are responding to an incident in the community it is good to understand the community.”

”No matter how good we do, it is not good enough,” McNeil told those gathered. “There is opportunity to learn from every event. You need to learn.

“The current (emergency social services) regime fails First Nations. Each of you play a role in that model and how you improve it.”

The meeting on May 5 came as parts of the province are already dealing with flooding and other parts with wildfires.

READ MORE: Flooding prompts state of local emergency in Cache Creek

READ MORE: 3 uncontrolled wildfires near B.C.-Alberta boundary force evacuations

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

editor@theprogress.com

Atmospheric RiverB.C. Wildfires 2023BC FloodIndigenous