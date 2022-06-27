A gunshot went off shortly after police entered the home for a disturbance call. / Shane MacKichan Photo

Independent Investigations Office called in to examine Mission shooting incident

RCMP officers heard the shot while searching the home

The BC RCMP has notified the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC) of a shooting incident in Mission where a man allegedly suffered self-inflicted wounds while in the presence of police.

At approximately 10 a.m. on June 27, Mission RCMP received a complaint regarding a woman screaming at a residence.

According to an IIO BC press release, when officers arrived a woman, who appeared injured, answered the door and indicated that there was a man who was known to her in the home.

During the course of searching the two-storey home officers reportedly heard a gun shot, and located the injured man with what appeared to be a self-inflicted injury and an alleged weapon.

Emergency Health Services were called and the man was transported to hospital with serious life threatening injuries.

The IIO BC will be investigating the incident in an effort to determine whether police actions contributed to the shooting.

As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police.

Please note that all aspects and circumstances of this incident will be the subject of independent investigation by the IIO BC.

