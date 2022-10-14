Incident on Coquihalla between Merritt and Hope causing delays and detours

The incident occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 14

A vehicle incident on Highway 5 has impacted traffic between Merritt and Hope in both directions.

There is a detour in effect for northbound traffic on the Coquihalla, as of 5:30p.m. on Oct. 14.

Southbound traffic is still moving but subject to intermittent stoppages.

Drive BC map of incident

Drive BC map of incident

The incident is impacting the highway between Exit 183: Othello Road and Exit 286: Merritt – 97C. The location of the incident is approximately six kilometers north of Hope.

There is not yet an opening time and the incident is being assessed, according to Drive BC.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking Newscar crashHopeMerritt

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: West Coast Women’s Show returns to Abbotsford
Next story
Incident on Coquihalla between Merritt and Hope causing delays and detours

Just Posted

Drive BC map of incident
Incident on Coquihalla between Merritt and Hope causing delays and detours

The West Coast Women’s Show is back at Tradex and runs from Friday to Sunday. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
VIDEO: West Coast Women’s Show returns to Abbotsford

BC Transit is offering free rides on election day. Pictured here is driver Chuck Little photographed on March 18, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Take the bus for free on election day in Chilliwack

Residents have been watching truck after truck roll onto a property on Iverson Road in the Columbia Valley, and they are concerned for the aquifer that provides their drinking water. (submitted photo)
Columbia Valley residents believe neighbour is turning property into garbage dump