Improvements coming to dangerous Chilliwack intersection

Petition created to address South Sumas and Vedder but city hall says a fix is on the way

Planned improvement set to begin soon at the intersection of Vedder and South Sumas roads in Sardis. Construction on the intersection is scheduled to be complete by November 2022. (chilliwack.com)

One of the worst intersections in Chilliwack is getting an upgrade.

In response to an article about a citizen petition to implement a left-turn light at South Sumas and Vedder road, city hall reached out to The Progress point out that a redesign of this intersection is in the works (has been since 2020) and the project has been awarded to a design-build contractor.

The intersection isn’t the worst in Chilliwack, but it came it at number 10 for vehicle crashes on a list based on ICBC data in 2020.

The problem many drivers complain about on social media is the lack of a left-turn lane for southbound traffic on to South Sumas and the newer residential neighbourhoods on the Tzeachten reserve.

But a city spokesperson says work on the intersection will begin shortly with a November 2022 completion date.

And the work planned does include traffic signal expansion along with approximately 260 metres of road widening complete with paving, conversion of overhead Hydro/Telus to underground, drainage, streetlights, curb and sidewalk.

“Dedicated left-turn lanes on Vedder Road for traffic heading eastbound and westbound on South Sumas Road will be provided,” according to the city’s website.

The contract for this was awarded by city council at the July 7, 2020 meeting.

“Since then, the city’s contractor, Emil Anderson, has been completing the design and co-ordinating with third party utilities,” according to a message from a city spokesperson. “We have now received the final design from BC Hydro and payed for the relocation of the poles. We are awaiting final design from Telus and anticipate receiving it within the next two weeks. In the meantime, the city has been completed negotiations to purchase of property right-of-ways on both sides of the road to accommodate the road widening.”

So it would seem the petition, which had 1,000 signatures by 5 p.m. on Thursday is now moot.

