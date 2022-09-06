‘I’m just getting started,’ says incumbent Chilliwack mayor in bid for second term

Popove thanked citizens, telling them they have given him ‘inspiration to do a great job for you’

Incumbent mayor Ken Popove is running for another term as mayor of Chilliwack. (Jennifer Feinberg/Chilliwack Progress)

Incumbent mayor Ken Popove said he is eager to serve another term as mayor of Chilliwack.

“There is no doubt the past four years have been the most challenging any mayor of this great community has ever

dealt with,” Popove said.

He cites the pandemic, wildfires, heat domes, atmospheric rivers and flooding, which made for some “very challenging”

times for Popove and his team, with the “health and safety” of all residents always being “at the forefront,” he said in a release.

Major accomplishments for Chilliwack with Popove at the helm include road upgrades, new parks, housing for lower-

income and vulnerable populations, fostering relationships with Indigenous neighbours, and addressing the opiate crisis,

and the incumbent candidate said he’s committed to continue on this path if re-elected.

“The revitalization of downtown Chilliwack speaks for itself with busy sidewalks of people enjoying all the new stores and

restaurants,” Popove noted.

The new pump track – the longest in North America – also made headlines, with users sharing enthusiasm and excitement about the new facility.

It was his experience as BIA president, his 28 years as a local business owner, and eight years on Chilliwack council that

have served him well in moving Chilliwack forward during this past term.

But it is his passion to “move forward together” that drives his goal for even more positive growth.

“Collectively as a team, we have advocated much improvement and advancements in the past four years, and I’m just

getting started,” Popove said. “Progress takes time, and we still have a lot of work ahead, but the momentum is going

strong.”

He thanked citizens for their support in advance.

“You have provided the inspiration to do a great job for you, and I look forward to the opportunity to serve you in these

next four years ahead.”

