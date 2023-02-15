A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. The IIO is investigating an arrest by members of the department from Dec. 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. The IIO is investigating an arrest by members of the department from Dec. 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

IIO investigating legality of Vancouver police actions in Christmas Eve arrest

Watchdog says suspect wasn’t seriously hurt, but officer actions may not have been lawful

B.C.’s police watchdog has ordered a special investigation into a Christmas Eve arrest in Vancouver.

Multiple officers from the Vancouver Police Department were called to a downtown restaurant in the 600-block of Dunsmuir Street on Dec. 24 after a man reportedly refused to leave. When officers arrived around 9 p.m., the man still wouldn’t go and there was an interaction between him and police.

Normally, the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. only looks into officer-involved incidents that result in serious harm or death. In this case, the office says the suspect wasn’t seriously injured, but it’s concerned officer actions may not have been lawful.

The IIO says it decided to pursue an investigation after it received new information about what happened this month.

The VPD didn’t release a statement about the incident at the time it happened, and the IIO won’t be releasing further details while its investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the watchdog at 1-855-446-8477 or on its website iiobc.ca.

READ ALSO: 23 geese killed by cars in 3 days’ time in Richmond, sparking warning about the snowbirds

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeIndependent Investigations Office of B.C.Vancouver police

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Woman killed on Valentine’s Day in Prince George marks 2nd murder in 2 weeks

Just Posted

Artist Kayla Isomura at the opening of The Suitcase Project at the Chilliwack Museum on Feb. 9, 2023. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
Exhibitions explore immigration, cultural identity, and resilience at Chilliwack Museum

Two motorcyclists from Mission had their bikes impounded on Tuesday night (Feb. 14) after passing an unmarked police car at high speed on Highway 11 in Abbotsford. (Abbotsford Police Department photo)
Two Mission bikers hit speeds of 200 km/h and pass cop car in Abbotsford

Transit operators are fighting for increased pay in the Fraser Valley. (Abbotsford News file photo)
As transit strike action continue in Fraser Valley, CUPE asks for online pledge support

Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen has joined the DEL’s Fischtown Pinguins. (Fischtown Pinguins photo)
Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen joins DEL’s Fischtown Pinguins