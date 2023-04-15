Wolfe Road was blocked on Saturday, April 15, 2023 following a two-vehicle collision. (Google Maps)

Wolfe Road was blocked on Saturday, April 15, 2023 following a two-vehicle collision. (Google Maps)

Hydro pole hit, Wolfe Road blocked following 2-vehicle crash in Chilliwack

Chilliwack Fire Department stated there was a ‘hostile’ man at scene of crash

Wolfe Road in Chilliwack was blocked Saturday afternoon following a two-vehicle collision.

The crash happened around 2:50 p.m. on April 15 where at least one vehicle hit a power pole near Skway Road.

Wires on the utility pole were sparking as a result.

When the Chilliwack Fire Department arrived on scene they said a man was “hostile” and walking around underneath the sparks.

Fire crews blocked the road and RCMP was asked to attend as the man was not co-operating with firefighters.

BC Ambulance Service was also on scene, and BC Hydro was called to the location.

As of 3 p.m., there were no reports of a power outage in the area according to BC Hydro’s online outage map.

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsTraffic

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
It needs to have teeth: B.C.’s anti-racism data committee readies to release priorities, stats

Just Posted

Wolfe Road was blocked on Saturday, April 15, 2023 following a two-vehicle collision. (Google Maps)
Hydro pole hit, Wolfe Road blocked following 2-vehicle crash in Chilliwack

Angie McDermid (left) teaches Rotaract members Linda Barito and Ailish Hampton how to crochet during the inaugural Rotary Climate Fair on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at the Landing Sports Centre in Chilliwack. This Rotary booth focussed on how to knit/crochet items like shopping bags, and how to repurpose old colthing into new items. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
PHOTOS: Gathering to make a difference at Rotary Climate Fair in Chilliwack

Abbotsford Police. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News file)
Innocent people targeted in early-morning home invasion on Bowman Road in Abbotsford

From left, Elements Casino director Rhonda Dyck, Knight Road Legacy Association president Jerry Wernicke, and Great Canadian Gaming vice president Shawn Duncan pose with a cheque for the 2023 payment. (Great Canadian Gaming Corp.)
Elements Casino gives more than $800,000 to benefit dozens of Chilliwack charities