Hydro pole hit, Wolfe Road blocked following 2-vehicle crash in Chilliwack

Wolfe Road in Chilliwack was blocked Saturday afternoon following a two-vehicle collision.
The crash happened around 2:50 p.m. on April 15 where at least one vehicle hit a power pole near Skway Road.
Wires on the utility pole were sparking as a result.
When the Chilliwack Fire Department arrived on scene they said a man was “hostile” and walking around underneath the sparks.
Fire crews blocked the road and RCMP was asked to attend as the man was not co-operating with firefighters.
BC Ambulance Service was also on scene, and BC Hydro was called to the location.
As of 3 p.m., there were no reports of a power outage in the area according to BC Hydro’s online outage map.
