Hydro pole hit, Wolfe Road blocked following 2-vehicle crash in Chilliwack

Chilliwack Fire Department stated there was a ‘hostile’ man at scene of crash

Wolfe Road was blocked on Saturday, April 15, 2023 following a two-vehicle collision. (Google Maps)

Wolfe Road in Chilliwack was blocked Saturday afternoon following a two-vehicle collision.

The crash happened around 2:50 p.m. on April 15 where at least one vehicle hit a power pole near Skway Road.

Wires on the utility pole were sparking as a result.

When the Chilliwack Fire Department arrived on scene they said a man was “hostile” and walking around underneath the sparks.

Fire crews blocked the road and RCMP was asked to attend as the man was not co-operating with firefighters.

BC Ambulance Service was also on scene, and BC Hydro was called to the location.

As of 3 p.m., there were no reports of a power outage in the area according to BC Hydro’s online outage map.

