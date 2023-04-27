A property affected by November flooding of the Nicola River is seen along Highway 8 on the Shackan Indian Band, northwest of Merritt, B.C., on Thursday, March 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A property affected by November flooding of the Nicola River is seen along Highway 8 on the Shackan Indian Band, northwest of Merritt, B.C., on Thursday, March 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Hot spell hikes risks of flooding, avalanches and fire across British Columbia

As British Columbia heads into its first warm spell of the year, forecasters are warning the heat could raise avalanche and flood risks, while the danger of wildfires has already nudged up to a “moderate” rating in some parts of the province.

The River Forecast Centre website says temperatures are expected to be at least 10 degrees above normal for many areas of the province right through the weekend before cooler weather and rain arrive next week.

The centre says mid-elevation snowpacks could begin rapid melting, issuing high streamflow advisories for areas north of Prince George, across the Cariboo, parts of the Shuswap and south through the Okanagan to the U.S. border.

Avalanche Canada predicts the sudden warming could also create dangerous conditions across every mountain range in Western Canada and it says the hazard will increase daily, raising the possibility of very large, deep avalanches running from mountain top to valley bottom.

While advisories urge those in the backcountry to use extreme caution on mountain slopes or near river banks, the wildfire service website shows a large region between Kamloops, Bella Coola and Prince George is ranked at a moderate risk of fire and two areas within that zone ranked “high” or “extreme.”

Melting snow exposes dry, dead grass, and the wildfire service reports six small blazes have occurred over the last 24 hours in central B.C., including a seven-hectare fire rated as out of control west of Lillooet.

READ MORE: Special avalanche warning issued for Western Canada

READ MORE: ‘Substantial’ shift coming to B.C.’s Interior with 27 C temperatures

Weather

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Mom sought by police after newborn baby found dead at B.C. parking lot
Next story
South Surrey highway, road configuration dangerous for drivers, says resident after serious crash

Just Posted

David Allen Geoghegan, seen here being arrested on an outstanding warrant on Nov. 2, 2018. (Paul Henderson/ Progress file)
Abbotsford murder trial for Chilliwack’s David Geoghegan ends with manslaughter plea

Victoria Avenue is proposed to become a one-way street from Young to Nowell. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
Downtown parking lot proposal for Chilliwack enters rezoning process

Colin ‘40’ Farquhar poses for a photo at his Chilliwack home on April 14, 2023. He is the founder of The Big Bang Jazz Band which started at Chilliwack Senior Secondary in 1998 and the group is having its 25th anniversary reunion concert on Friday, May 5. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Jazz band that started at Chilliwack Secondary celebrates 25 years with reunion concert

The current Chilliwack Museum building housed Chilliwack City Hall from 1912 to 1980. The red yarn #HopeandHealingCanada art installation by Tracey-Mae Chambers pictured in this file shot was on display at the Chilliwack Museum until October 2022. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack marks 150th anniversary of incorporation as B.C.’s third oldest municipality