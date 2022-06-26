District of Hope photo.

Hope firefighters extinguish house fire Friday night, June 24

Fire crews rescue over a half dozen cats from 2nd floor; one cat dead

Hope firefighters extinguished a house fire on Friday night.

Crews from the Hope Fire Department, Yale and District Volunteer Fire Departments, as well as local RCMP, were called to a two-storey structure fire at the 500 block of 6th Avenue at 8:40 p.m., June 24, said Hope Fire Chief Tom DeSorcy.

When crews arrived, they discovered a fire on the second floor, and managed to rescue over a half dozen cats, DeSorcy said.

The residents had arrived shortly after the fire started and managed to get a dog out, and create an avenue to escape for the other animals, DeSorcy said.

He said around 14 firefighters were on scene until about 10 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, and is under investigation by the department.

The owner of the home helps people spay and neuter their pets.

HopeHouse fire

District of Hope photo.
