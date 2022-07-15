Non-medicinal cannabis stores carry a wide range of cannabis products, from pre-rolled joints to oils. (seedandstone.com)

Hope council supports first non-medical cannabis shop

Seed & Stone owners ready to move ahead with creating storefront

Hope’s first non-medicinal cannabis store is on its way.

Seed & Stone founder and CEO Vikram Sachdeva and vice-president Chris Grzywacz have been working with the District of Hope to open a location, and they crossed the final hurdle Monday night.

The public has had time to either speak for or against the impending business coming to Hope, but at a public hearing held Monday night prior to council, there were no speakers or submitted letters on either side. Council approved a recommendation to the Liquor & Cannabis Regulation Branch (LCRB) business licence for Seed & Stone unanimously, with Coun. Craig Traun and Coun. Dusty Smith absent.

Sachdeva covered his eyes in relief and then patted Grzywacz on the chest when council voted.

It will still be several months before the business will be ready for customers, Sachdeva said outside council. But they are thrilled to be the first in the door in Hope to provide non-medical cannabis products.

Many Hope residents who use items like CBD or THC drive all the way to Chilliwack or Ruby Creek. Many of those people use products to alleviate pain or anxiety, among other reasons, Sachdeva said.

“I am so passionate about cannabis products,” Sachdeva said, as they’ve made a difference for family and friends who use them for their various effects. While he admits they are not medical professionals at all, “the products speak for themselves.”

Sachdeva owns three Subway restaurants in Chilliwack, and has eight Seed & Stone storefronts in the Lower Mainland and Victoria, including Chilliwack. The Hope store will be at the Coquihalla Junction, beside the Dollarama and Papa John’s pizza shop.

READ MORE: Hope’s 1st pot shop application in the hopper

Non-medicinal cannabis stores carry a wide range of cannabis products, from pre-rolled joints to oils. (seedandstone.com)
