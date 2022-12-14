Homicide team called to Mission to investigate stabbing incident

Little information other than an ‘unfolding police incident’ in the 33000 block of 4th Avenue

Several Mission RCMP cars could be seen along Fourth Ave. on the morning of Dec. 14 after a reported stabbing incident. The integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the case. / Kevin Mills Photo

A man has died after a reported stabbing incident in Mission.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was deployed to Mission after an incident on Fourth Avenue early Wednesday (Dec. 14) morning.

There was a heavy police presence on the 33000 block of Fourth Ave., across from Fraser River Heritage Park. A large area had been taped off and several police cars were lined along the road.

While no information has been released at this time, IHIT did confirm that a male had been stabbed at a Mission residence.

Shortly after the incident was reported, Mission RCMP did post a notice on its Facebook Page.

“There is an unfolding police incident in the 33000 block of 4th Avenue here in Mission,” it stated, adding it wanted citizens in the area to “keep their distance” to allow investigators to process the scene.

The post was issued at about 8 a.m.

It also stated “At this time there is no information to suggest a further threat to the general public.”

IHIT has taken over the investigation.

