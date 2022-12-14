Several Mission RCMP cars could be seen along Fourth Ave. on the morning of Dec. 14 after a reported stabbing incident. The integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the case. / Kevin Mills Photo

Several Mission RCMP cars could be seen along Fourth Ave. on the morning of Dec. 14 after a reported stabbing incident. The integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the case. / Kevin Mills Photo

Homicide team called to Mission to investigate stabbing incident

Little information other than an ‘unfolding police incident’ in the 33000 block of 4th Avenue

A man has died after a reported stabbing incident in Mission.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was deployed to Mission after an incident on Fourth Avenue early Wednesday (Dec. 14) morning.

There was a heavy police presence on the 33000 block of Fourth Ave., across from Fraser River Heritage Park. A large area had been taped off and several police cars were lined along the road.

While no information has been released at this time, IHIT did confirm that a male had been stabbed at a Mission residence.

Shortly after the incident was reported, Mission RCMP did post a notice on its Facebook Page.

“There is an unfolding police incident in the 33000 block of 4th Avenue here in Mission,” it stated, adding it wanted citizens in the area to “keep their distance” to allow investigators to process the scene.

The post was issued at about 8 a.m.

It also stated “At this time there is no information to suggest a further threat to the general public.”

IHIT has taken over the investigation.

Breaking News

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Animal lover Marc Ellis identified as victim of Abbotsford hit and run
Next story
Complaints about drive-thru bag fees in Chilliwack leads to delay in scheduled hikes

Just Posted

Several Mission RCMP cars could be seen along Fourth Ave. on the morning of Dec. 14 after a reported stabbing incident. The integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the case. / Kevin Mills Photo
Homicide team called to Mission to investigate stabbing incident

Yellow tape around a house where a fatal shooting Tuesday night is being investigated by IHIT in the 9700-block of Windsor Street in Chilliwack on Dec. 14, 2022. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
IHIT deployed to Chilliwack after fatal shooting Tuesday on Windsor Street

Juno Award-winner Bria Skonberg, pictured here at Cultus Lake in 2017, will be in town this holiday season and is performing on Dec. 23 at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Home for the holidays: Juno winner Bria Skonberg in Chilliwack to perform for hometown crowd

The Chilliwack Community Services Angel Tree program collects unwrapped gifts for children of all ages. The demand for hampers for 2022 is higher than ever, according to organizers. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Demand for Chilliwack Community Services gift hampers at an all-time high