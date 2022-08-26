Police at the scene of a deadly shooting that involved a taxi in the Guildford area of Surrey on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 9. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Police at the scene of a deadly shooting that involved a taxi in the Guildford area of Surrey on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 9. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Homicide investigators release sketch of suspect in deadly taxicab shooting

Man was killed and taxi driver hurt on Aug. 9 after shots were fired in Surrey

Homicide investigators are hoping a sketch of the suspect in a deadly daytime taxicab shooting in Surrey will help them find the killer.

A man was killed and a taxi driver was seriously injured on Aug. 9 after shots were fired at a cab near 108 Avenue and 148 Street in Surrey’s Guildford neighbourhood. The passenger, David Chavez-Jara, died on scene, while the taxi driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) says its investigators worked with a RCMP forensic artist to create a forensic facial image of the suspect, based on the evidence collected.

Anyone who think they might recognized the suspect or who has any information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.


beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com
A sketch of the suspect in a deadly daytime taxicab shooting in Guildford. A man was killed and a taxi driver was seriously injured on Aug. 9 after shots were fired at a cab near 108 Avenue and 148 Street. (Photo: IHIT)

