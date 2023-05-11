The corner of Old Yale Road and 103A Avenue in Surrey. (Photo: Google.com)

The corner of Old Yale Road and 103A Avenue in Surrey. (Photo: Google.com)

Whalley

Homicide investigators called in after body found in Surrey alley

Police say body was found at 5 p.m. in area of 103A Avenue and Old Yale Road

Surrey Mounties are investigating after a body was found in an alley in the area of 103A Avenue and Old Yale Road in Whalley around 5 p.m. Wednesday (May 10).

“At this time, it is believed criminality is a factor, therefore the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been deployed and will be working in partnership with the Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit,” stated Cpl. Vanessa Munn in a news release Thursday (May 11).

The area around the scene will remain closed off while police investigate.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call the IHIT information line 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

surrey rcmp

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘It’s the Wild West in there’: Abbotsford homeless camp causes health and safety concerns
Next story
‘As necessary as toilet paper and soap’: Federal workplaces required to provide menstrual products

Just Posted

Karlton Kajak has been missing since crashing his truck in Abbotsford on Monday, May 8.
Man missing in Abbotsford since crashing truck and walking away

David Bardwell, 42, was convicted and sentenced on May 9, 2023 for assault by choking of his wife, along with four breaches of release conditions. Bardwell was shot by an RCMP officer after the assault on Jan. 12, 2021. He is suing that officer and the officer is also charged criminally. (Crimestoppers)
Chilliwack man shot by RCMP officer after domestic assault sentenced to time served

Freshet prep by City of Chilliwack crews includes dike inspection. (City of Chilliwack)
Freshet prep in Chilliwack has city crews checking dikes, pumps and flood boxes

Beavers with 6th Chilliwack Scout Group clean up trash along the beach at Sunnyside Campground on May 7, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Beaver Scouts ready to raise money for Cyrus Centre with hot dog sale in Chilliwack

Pop-up banner image