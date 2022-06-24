Hiring event in Chilliwack coming for largest Canadian Tire store in B.C.

The largest Canadian Tire store in B.C. is opening this fall in Chilliwack.
To prepare for the grand opening, store officials are holding an in-person hiring event on June 27, with the goal of hiring 70 people for opening tasks at the store.
“We are looking for individuals to help with set-up, merchandising, warehousing and product stocking,” according to a June 24 advertisement in the Chilliwack Progress.
The start date is July 11, ending Oct. 20 for the work geared to the store opening, with the “majority” of the new hires expected to become permanent Canadian Tire employees after the initial work stint, according to the ad.
The hiring event is on Monday, June 27, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Job applicants can apply in-store, or by email at joinus@jobs.ct433.ca. The hiring event will be located at 7560 Vedder Road.
