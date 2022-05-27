Emerald Lake in Yoho National Park. Due to cold temperatures and persistent snowpack, avalanche hazards persist throughout the mountain national parks, such as in Banff, Yoho and Kootenay, with access roads and camp grounds having delayed openings to start the season. (Claire Palmer file photo)

Emerald Lake in Yoho National Park. Due to cold temperatures and persistent snowpack, avalanche hazards persist throughout the mountain national parks, such as in Banff, Yoho and Kootenay, with access roads and camp grounds having delayed openings to start the season. (Claire Palmer file photo)

Hikers beware: Avalanche hazards persist in mountain national parks

Due to an above average snowpack and a cold spring, be safe and aware when heading to the mountains

Hikers looking to explore the mountain national parks are going to have to take caution this spring, as an above-average snowpack and persistent cold weather have caused persistent avalanche hazards and caused delays to opening the season.

According to Parks Canada, snowy spring and winter conditions remain in much of Banff National Park. These extended winter conditions mean that avalanche hazard persists in much of the park, including many popular hiking trails.

The opening of the Moraine Lake Road will also be delayed, with no date for opening in mind.

However, the first eight kilometres are open for biking. Cyclists are asked to be aware and remain alert for passing snowplows if they plan on utilizing the road.

Hikers are advised to check the trail report and avoid all trails with avalanche hazards including the teahouse trails to Lake Agnes and Plain of Six Glaciers, Mount Fairview Trail, Saddleback Pass, C-Level Cirque near the town of Banff, and Stanley Glacier in Kootenay National Park among others.

Yoho National Park has already had to push back the start of its camping season, with Kicking Horse Campground cancelling reservations over the long weekend, due to lingering snowpack and forecasted below freezing overnight temperatures.

READ MORE: WildSafeBC offers common sense advice on animal encounters

HikingParks Canada

Previous story
Regulation changes drastically impact moose hunting in B.C.’s northeast
Next story
B.C. launches task force to end ‘period poverty’ and nix menstruation stigma

Just Posted

Amateur photographer Morgan Brown captured photos of this Canada Goose with the rare condition ‘leucism’ at Cultus Lake on May 19, 2022. (Morgan Brown photo)
Rare pale-coloured Canada Goose captured on camera again in Chilliwack

From left, Derek Voitic, Julia Tuytel, Cindy Waters, Ted Kim, and Stewart Fuoco stand in some of the raised beds at the new Bowls of Hope community garden on Wolfe Road on Friday, May 20, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack Bowls of Hope opens community garden with communal and private plots

Indie folk band The Crescent Sky was selected in the 2021 Fraser Valley Music Awards to perform at this year’s Mission Folk Music Festival. A different group will be chosen from this year’s awards to perform at the 2023 festival.
More than $10K up for grabs in Fraser Valley Music Awards

The inaugural Chilliwack Pride Barbecue took place at the Neighbourhood Learning Centre on Aug. 24, 2019. This year’s fundraiser barbecue is set for June 5, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Hot dog barbecue to raise funds for Chilliwack Pride Society