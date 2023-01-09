(Jamie Davis/Twitter)

(Jamie Davis/Twitter)

Highway Thru Hell star Jamie Davis in crash on B.C.’s Okanagan Hwy

No one was injured in the multi-vehicle crash on Highway 5

A Highway Thru Hell star was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 5, just outside of Avola, B.C., on Sunday (Jan. 8).

Prominent town truck operator Jamie Davis was not injured in the crash, said Great Pacific Media, the publisher of the reality T.V. series, in a statement.

No major injuries have been reported, but emergency services were called to the scene of the collision. The highway has since re-opened.

The Highway Thru Hell production team said that they were not on site during the incident.

The Yellowhead highway is experiencing limited visibility, dense fog and freezing rain Monday, according to Drive B.C.

Davis’ heavy rescue towing and hauling business is located in Hope, B.C.

He grew up immersed in the towing industry and used to ride along in his dad’s truck as a child.

Davis said he would like to thank the emergency responders for their service and the series’ fans for their concern.

Black Press Media has reached out to Jamie Davis Motor Truck and Auto for comment.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

car crashEmergency callsHighway 5KamloopsOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Mazatlán mayor reassures Canadians and other visitors following cartel violence

Just Posted

Trevor McDonald, executive director with the Downtown Chilliwack BIA, points to red pins marking where the 30 cigarette butt recycling receptacles will be installed. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Recycling bins for cigarette butts coming to downtown Chilliwack

Professional tree-planters were hired by City of Chilliwack to plant more than 13,000 trees at Chilliwack Creek and other creekside areas to improve habitat. (City of Chilliwack)
Wildlife habitat restored in Chilliwack by planting 13,502 cedar trees beside waterways

Suzie Vinnick and Lloyd Spiegel will take the Memorial Hall stage in Harrison Hot Springs on Jan. 28. (Photo/Harrison Festival of the Arts)
Susie Vinnick, Lloyd Spiegel take the Harrison stage on Jan. 28

Fraser Valley Comedy presents Patrick Maliha and other comedians at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Feb. 11. (Submitted)
Patrick Maliha, Ola Dada return for Fraser Valley Comedy show in Chilliwack