Highway 1 congested near Hope after rock debris cleanup caused unexpected delays

DriveBC apologizes for ‘any excessive, unexpected delays’ as EB traffic on closed at Hunter Creek

Westbound traffic on Highway 1 near Hope was flowing again early Wednesday morning after rock fall but eastbound traffic was still clogged at Hunter Creek.

It was rock scaling work that caused the initial delays, said DriveBC, but the eastbound lane of Highway 1 was re-opened at Flood Hope Road after earlier rock debris removal was completed. One eastbound lane remains closed.

“Expect delays and congestion, please drive carefully and watch for traffic control. We apologize for any excessive and unexpected delays cause in the Fraser Valley,” DriveBC said.

UPDATE – #BCHwy1 EB OPEN at Flood Hope Road in #HopeBC until after earlier rock scaling debris removal. Expect delays and congestion, please drive carefully and watch for traffic control. We apologize for any excessive and unexpected delays cause in the #FraserValley — DriveBC (@DriveBC) July 13, 2022

