Highway 1 eastbound traffic closed at Hunter Creek. (DriveBC highway cam)

Highway 1 congested near Hope after rock debris cleanup caused unexpected delays

DriveBC apologizes for ‘any excessive, unexpected delays’ as EB traffic on closed at Hunter Creek

Westbound traffic on Highway 1 near Hope was flowing again early Wednesday morning after rock fall but eastbound traffic was still clogged at Hunter Creek.

It was rock scaling work that caused the initial delays, said DriveBC, but the eastbound lane of Highway 1 was re-opened at Flood Hope Road after earlier rock debris removal was completed. One eastbound lane remains closed.

“Expect delays and congestion, please drive carefully and watch for traffic control. We apologize for any excessive and unexpected delays cause in the Fraser Valley,” DriveBC said.

RELATED: Truck fire Tuesday near Hope

Do you have a story idea to share? Email:
jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Fraser ValleyTraffic

Previous story
Bank of Canada hikes key interest rate by full percentage point
Next story
The hot potato drop hits Haida Gwaii with 21,000 lbs of spuds

Just Posted

The Punk in Drublic craft beer and rock festival comes to Abbotsford’s Tradex on Sept. 4. (Instagram)
Punk in Drublic craft beer and music festival coming to Abbotsford

Colleen Frank loves cats. She holds a pillow with the image of her former cat Stanley while current cat Ozzie investigates a moving box. After 20 years in her apartment building, Frank is being evicted and may have to be out on July 29. (Eric J. Welsh/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack senior fears homelessness as she faces rental crisis head on

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix speaking at the May 13, 2022 opening of the new Primary Care Centre in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack’s Primary Care Centre can’t find doctors

Highway 1 eastbound traffic closed at Hunter Creek. (DriveBC highway cam)
Highway 1 congested near Hope after rock debris cleanup caused unexpected delays