Closures of up to 1.5 hours on Highway 1 in Rogers Pass. (DriveBC)

Closures of up to 1.5 hours on Highway 1 in Rogers Pass. (DriveBC)

Highway 1 closure at Rogers Pass east of Revelstoke

Individual closures of up to 1.5 hours between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Highway 1 through Rogers Pass will be closed from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. for avalanche control.

The work is planned between Rogers Pass summit and Beaver Valley Rd. The closure from Beaver Valley Rd. will extend more than 11 kilometres, and will close the highway in both directions. There will be no alternative route during the closure.

The highway will have individual closures of up to 1.5 hours from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

An update is expected at 1:45 p.m. The Revelstoke Review will stay up-to-date as more information becomes available.

READ MORE: More than 100 rescue animals stranded in Revelstoke hotel

READ MORE: Living wage in Revelstoke increases by 21 % since last year

@ZacharyDelaney
zach.delaney@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AvalancheGoldenRevelstoketrans-canada highway

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Search and rescue group now working Abbotsford flood experience into training

Just Posted

Fire on Limbert Mountain off Highway 7 in Agassiz. (Facebook/Corrina Lanyon)
VIDEO: Smoke spreads in Agassiz-Harrison as November wildfires burn

Before running for mayor of Chilliwack, tow truck company owner Dave Rowan drove around in 2017 with a sign on his truck that said “Give em all fentanyl.” (Chilliwack Progress file)
OPINION: In praise of incrementalism and the unsatisfying middle of the road

The Clarion Hotel and Conference Centre experienced significant water damage and was forced to evacuate during last's year's flooding in Abbotsford. (Danny Crowell photo)
Abbotsford’s Clarion Hotel rises from the flood

Smoke can plainly be seen and smelled in the Agassiz-Harrison Mills area as two late-season wildfires burn. (Adam Louis/Observer)
Multiple fire departments join the fight against two Agassiz area wildfires