High temperatures to continue after record-setting weekend for Lower Mainland

Unseasonably hot temperatures will persist through the week; heat dome not expected

After a weekend of record-setting temperatures, unseasonably hot weather is expected to continue through the week in the Lower Mainland.

According to a special weather statement from Environment Canada, residents of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley will continue to experience temperatures 10 to 15 degrees above what is normally experienced this time of year.

The South Coast will have a brief reprieve from the heat on Monday evening and Tuesday before temperatures rebound higher on Wednesday.

Daytime highs on Tuesday will be mid to high 20s, about five degrees cooler than Sunday (May 14) and Monday.

Temperature records were broken at several locations throughout the province on both Saturday (May 13) and Sunday, including Agassiz, Pitt Meadows and West Vancouver.

Meanwhile Abbotsford and Hope set temperature records on Sunday at 33.6 and 34.9 degrees respectively.

“While the developing heat may result in daily temperature records being broken, it must be emphasized that the expected hot conditions will not approach those reached during the “Heat Dome” of late June 2021,” the weather statement reads.

Environment Canada advises that the elevated temperatures bring an increased risk of heat-related illnesses, as well as local flooding.

Weather

