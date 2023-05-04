High Streamflow Advisory issued for Coquihalla River

A High Streamflow Advisory has been issued for the Coquihalla River.
In a tweet by Emergency Info BC, the River Forecast Centre is advising the public to stay clear of the Coquihalla River along with other fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks.
For more information on flood warnings and watches, readers can visit www.emergencyinfobc.gov.bc.ca/current-flooding-information-in-bc-may-02-2023.
— Emergency Info BC (@EmergencyInfoBC) May 4, 2023
