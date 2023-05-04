High Streamflow Advisory issued for Coquihalla River

A High Streamflow Advisory has been issued for the Coquihalla River.

In a tweet by Emergency Info BC, the River Forecast Centre is advising the public to stay clear of the Coquihalla River along with other fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks.

For more information on flood warnings and watches, readers can visit www.emergencyinfobc.gov.bc.ca/current-flooding-information-in-bc-may-02-2023.

The River Forecast Centre has issued a High Streamflow Advisory for the Coquihalla River. Public is advised to stay clear of these fast-flowing rivers & potentially unstable riverbanks. #BCFlood #Coquihalla #BC More info: https://t.co/xrdcXyyDoG https://t.co/7oGEMyO3N0 — Emergency Info BC (@EmergencyInfoBC) May 4, 2023

