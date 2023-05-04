A High Streamflow Advisory has been issued for the Coquihalla River. Photo of the Coquihalla River from August 2022. (Kemone Moodley/Hope Standard)

A High Streamflow Advisory has been issued for the Coquihalla River. Photo of the Coquihalla River from August 2022. (Kemone Moodley/Hope Standard)

High Streamflow Advisory issued for Coquihalla River

Public advised to avoid Coquihalla River

A High Streamflow Advisory has been issued for the Coquihalla River.

In a tweet by Emergency Info BC, the River Forecast Centre is advising the public to stay clear of the Coquihalla River along with other fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks.

For more information on flood warnings and watches, readers can visit www.emergencyinfobc.gov.bc.ca/current-flooding-information-in-bc-may-02-2023.

Keep an eye on the Hope Standard for updates.

READ MORE: Fraser River communities to share $7.5M for flood mitigation, dike improvements

@KemoneMoodley
kemone.moodley@hopestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

flood watchHope

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: May the Fourth be with you: passing Star Wars to new generations
Next story
Chief Harley Chingee says forestry remains the ‘bread and butter’ of McLeod Lake Indian Band

Just Posted

Danielle Stewart and Kim Crawford of Urban Vanity Lounge are the organizers for the Downtown Fashion Show and Shop, a fundraiser for the Project Warmth Campaign and We Got Your Back. (Screenshot BC House Tours/ YouTube.com)
Fundraiser fashion show will support kids in need in Chilliwack

G.W. Graham football
G.W. Graham Grizzlies chosen for CanadaFootballChat.com Prospect Game

A red dress hangs from a large cedar tree on the Coqualeetza grounds for the 2019 MMIW Day of Remembrance. For 2023 the day will be marked in the parking lot of Ann Davis Transition Society, May 5 at 3 p.m. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Red Dress Day in Chilliwack to mark missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls

A High Streamflow Advisory has been issued for the Coquihalla River. Photo of the Coquihalla River from August 2022. (Kemone Moodley/Hope Standard)
High Streamflow Advisory issued for Coquihalla River