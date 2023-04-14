Skylar Pelletier, born 1999, is a high-risk sex offender charged with breaching a long-term supervision order in Chilliwack in October 2022. (Vancouver Police Department handout)

High-risk sex offender charged with breaching release conditions in Chilliwack

VPD statement in 2021 said Skylar Pelletier ‘poses a significant risk to women in the community’

The Chilliwack Progress has learned that a high-risk sex offender ordered to reside in Vancouver two-and-a-half years ago is accused of violating conditions of his release in Chilliwack last year.

Vancouver Police issued a warning on Sept. 16, 2021 to the public that convicted sex offender Skylar Wayne Pelletier would be residing in Vancouver while serving a five-year long-term supervision order (LTSO) for for convictions of sexual assault, commit sex assault, break and enter and assault.

The statement issued in 2021 said Pelletier “poses a significant risk to women in the community.”

Pelletier is at least 23 years old (born in 1999) and is an Indigenous man. He was described at the time as being six-feet-two inches tall and weighing 165 pounds, with a medium build, short black hair and brown eyes.

Pelletier’s LTSO from 2021 stated that while living in the community, he must comply with the following conditions:

• he cannot consume, purchase or possess alcohol;

• he cannot consume, purchase or possess drugs other than prescribed medication;

• he cannot associate with the victim or members of the victim’s family;

• he cannot associate with any person believed to be involved in criminal activity or substance misuse;

• he must report all contacts with females to his parole supervisor;

• he must reside at a Community Correctional Centre or a Community Residential Facility or other residential facility;

• he will have a curfew from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Pelletier is now charged with one breach of his LTSO for an incident in Chilliwack on Oct. 8, 2022.

He appeared in Chilliwack provincial court on the file on April 11 and is next due in court for a bail hearing on April 18.

He remains in custody.

Anyone who witnesses Skylar Wayne Pelletier in violation of any of these conditions is asked to call 911.

RELATED: Chilliwack Mayor and neighbours protest high-risk sex offender in town

