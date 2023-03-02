Highway 1, 20 km west of Revelstoke, looking west. (DriveBC)

Highway 1, 20 km west of Revelstoke, looking west. (DriveBC)

High avalanche risk closes Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Sicamous

An assessment is in progress

Highway 1 west of Revelstoke is closed due to high avalanche hazard.

The highway is closed between Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate, 9 km west of Revelstoke, and Clanwilliam Bridge.

Next update will come from DriveBC at around noon.

An assessment is currently in progress.

A closure was previously planned for 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. this afternoon (Mar. 2) for avalanche control work.

Avalanche conditions in the Interior are dangerous at the moment according to Avalanche Canada.

Three skiers were killed in an avalanche on Wednesday (Mar. 1) near Invermere. 12 people have been killed in avalanches in B.C. this season, including seven since Feb. 11. Avalanche Canada has warned that this year’s snowpack is dangerous and difficult to forecast.

READ MORE: Happy Birthday to Revelstoke

READ MORE: ‘Darth Blader’: Emcon name their wide-wing snow plow in Revelstoke

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AvalancheRevelstoketrans-canada highway

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Light standard ‘sheared off’ in collision on Hwy 1 east of Chilliwack

Just Posted

Emergency crews responded to a crash at the Herrling Island Road exit on Highway 1, east of Chilliwack on Thursday, March 2, 2023. (Google maps)
Light standard ‘sheared off’ in collision on Hwy 1 east of Chilliwack

Snow will continue on Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt today (Mar. 2) with 20 to 30 cm expected to fall by Friday (Mar. 3) near noon. Mixed rain and snow will stop this morning for most of the Fraser Valley. /B.C. Transportation
More snow expected for Coquihalla Highway while mix hits most of Fraser Valley

Chilliwack RCMP at the scene of a police-involved shooting after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Pre-trial conference held for Chilliwack RCMP officer charged with shooting suspect during arrest

A snowfall warning is in affect for the Coquihalla Highway as it’s expecting 15-25 centimetres from Wednesday night into Thursday morning. (DriveBC)
Up to 25cm expected on Coquihalla overnight