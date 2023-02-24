Heavy snow forecast for Fraser Valley and beyond this weekend but contractors are ready

‘Contractors proactively applying anti-icing brine, and will plow and sand’ to remove snow, MOTI said

Motorists who’ll be behind the wheel across B.C. this weekend are being advised ahead of time that heavy snow is in the forecast for the Fraser Valley, Metro Vancouver, and other parts of B.C.

A ‘special weather statement’ was issued from Environment Canada early Friday morning (Feb. 24), focused on the heavy snow expected on Saturday and into Sunday morning.

Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure officials put out some words of reassurance shortly after that to go along with the heavy snow warning.

The ministry and its maintenance contractors “are prepared” for this late-season snowfall, they emphasized.

“Contractors are proactively applying anti-icing brine, and will plow and sand to manage any accumulation of snow,” according to MOTI notice.

Snowfall of up to 30 centimetres could pile up in very short periods of time, and the region could see totals between 10 cm and 30 cm depending on the elevations.

The ministry’s snow and ice technicians will be stationed at the Port Mann and Alex Fraser bridges, activating the cable collars to clear the cables. Lane closures on the bridges to support snow and ice operations will activated as needed.

Provincial bridges and highways may be closed on short notice to ensure traveller safety.

“Drivers are reminded to avoid all unnecessary travel when weather conditions are poor, prepare for delays and longer commutes, and ensure their vehicles are properly equipped with winter tires.”

