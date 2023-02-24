Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver Feb. 24. (Black Press file photo)

Heavy snow forecast for Fraser Valley and beyond this weekend but contractors are ready

‘Contractors proactively applying anti-icing brine, and will plow and sand’ to remove snow, MOTI said

Motorists who’ll be behind the wheel across B.C. this weekend are being advised ahead of time that heavy snow is in the forecast for the Fraser Valley, Metro Vancouver, and other parts of B.C.

A ‘special weather statement’ was issued from Environment Canada early Friday morning (Feb. 24), focused on the heavy snow expected on Saturday and into Sunday morning.

Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure officials put out some words of reassurance shortly after that to go along with the heavy snow warning.

The ministry and its maintenance contractors “are prepared” for this late-season snowfall, they emphasized.

“Contractors are proactively applying anti-icing brine, and will plow and sand to manage any accumulation of snow,” according to MOTI notice.

Snowfall of up to 30 centimetres could pile up in very short periods of time, and the region could see totals between 10 cm and 30 cm depending on the elevations.

The ministry’s snow and ice technicians will be stationed at the Port Mann and Alex Fraser bridges, activating the cable collars to clear the cables. Lane closures on the bridges to support snow and ice operations will activated as needed.

Provincial bridges and highways may be closed on short notice to ensure traveller safety.

“Drivers are reminded to avoid all unnecessary travel when weather conditions are poor, prepare for delays and longer commutes, and ensure their vehicles are properly equipped with winter tires.”

RELATED: Snow measurements were below normal in early February

Do you have something to add to this story, or a news tip? Email:
jennifer.feinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsEnvironment Canada weatherSevere weather

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Overnight incident in Chilliwack involved possible gunshots, multiple arrests
Next story
Media advocate calls Google’s move to block news content disrespectful to Canadians

Just Posted

Creekside Home Decor owner Kimberley Byers outside her Chilliwack Wellington Avenue store on Nov. 10, 2022. The store had been broken into for a third time, and she was standing in front of a temporary mural painted over the smashed window. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Downtown Chilliwack business-protection guidelines try to strike balance between safety, design

Chilliwack fire crews at the scene of a house fire at the corner of Garden Drive and Charles Street just after 2 p.m. on Feb. 24, 2023. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO w/ PHOTOS: Chilliwack firefighters tackle house blaze on Garden Drive

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver Feb. 24. (Black Press file photo)
Heavy snow forecast for Fraser Valley and beyond this weekend but contractors are ready

This commercial property at 8004 Enterprise Rd. in Chilliwack was assessed at $3,313,000 in 2023. It was assessed at $1,857,000 in 2021, and $2,133,000 in 2022, but it sold in 2021 for $3,299,900. The property is an example of under-assessed ICI properties in B.C., according to a retired BC Assessment appraiser. (BC Assessment)
OPINION: Retired appraiser says BC Assessment intentionally undervaluing commercial properties