UPDATE w/PHOTOS: Incident ends safely after heavy police presence surrounds on Chilliwack house

There was a heavy police presence on Strathcona Road between Hymar Drive and Killarney Drive on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Police presence on Strathcona Road in Chilliwack's Fairfield Island area. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
A police incident in Chilliwack’s Fairfield Island area ended peacefully Thursday night, following intervention by a crisis negotiator.

Residents in the area say activity started around 11 a.m. this morning (Aug. 18) in the 46400 block of Strathcona Road near Hymar Drive and Killarney Drive.

Yellow police tape went up to keep people away from the scene, which was just east of Strathcona Elementary School.

As of 3:30 p.m., RCMP and ERT (Emergency Response Team) were seen around a residence, with reports of police having guns drawn. RCMP spokesperson Krista Vrolyk said a crisis negotiator was also on scene, and she asked members of the media and public to not post anything to social media that might disclose officer locations, for safety reasons.

She confirmed reports of someone inside the house “having access to a weapon.”

By 5:30 p.m. Vrolyk was able to confirm that the “high risk situation” had been resolved safely.

More information will follow.

