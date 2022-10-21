Heavy early morning police presence in Chilliwack neighbourhood has residents concerned

Chilliwack RCMP officers on Garrison Boulevard at approximately 7 a.m. on Oct. 20, 2022. (Submitted)

Dozens of residents who live in or near a Garrison Crossing townhouse complex awoke to a massive police presence Thursday morning and uncertainty as to what was happening.

Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Krista Vrolyk said police were called to an initial report of a disturbance in the 5900-block of Cowichan Street just before 7 a.m. on Oct. 20.

Residents witnessed as many as a dozen police vehicles in the area, including an officer with the RCMP’s police dog service, and a number of officers with long guns known as carbines.

The police descended on a townhouse in the Quarters West complex at the north end of Cowichan.

One resident said the rumour around the complex was that it was a domestic dispute, and may have involved a male with an axe. Vrolyk could not confirm either of those facts, only saying that the “individuals were known to one another.”

“It’s pretty crazy to open your blinds in the morning and be greeted with a complex full of cops!” one resident said.

Vrolyk said the male suspect was not found and the file remains active.

Anyone with information about the case can call the RCMP’s non-emergency line at 604-792-4611 and reference file number 2022-40454.

RELATED: Chilliwack drug dealer faces charges after early morning police chase

RELATED: 53-year-old Chilliwack man facing charges after rampage at Garrison grocery store

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

editor@theprogress.com

Breaking NewschilliwackRCMP Briefs