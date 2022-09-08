Heather Lake wildfire. (BC Wildfire)

Heather Lake wildfire. (BC Wildfire)

Heather Lake wildfire burning on both sides of border grows to 4,140 hectares

The Heather Lake fire was sparked by lightning on Aug. 21

The Heather Lake wildfire continues to burn out of control at an estimated 4,140 hectares in size.

The blaze is burning on both sides of the border with approximately 2,349 hectares burning in Canada.

On Tuesday, Sept. 6, about 180 properties in the community of Eastgate were placed under evacuation alert.

There are a number of trails and facilities within the E.C. Manning Provincial Park south of Highway 3 that are affected by the Heather Lake wildfire. BC Parks has issued an evacuation order and alert for these areas.

Communities around the fire as well as Highway 3 will see smoke from within the blaze’s perimeter, which could cause visibility issues for drivers.

BC Wildfire is working with the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, BC Parks and the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to prepare for the possibility of the Heather Lake fire impacting Highway 3, E.C. Manning Park and other communities.

On scene for Thursday will be 22 firefighters, six helicopters and one piece of heavy equipment.

The Heather Lake fire was sparked by lightning on Aug. 21.

