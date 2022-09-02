Harv Westeringh is running for a second term on council. (Harv Westeringh campaign)

Harv Westeringh announced he is seeking re-election as Chilliwack city councillor

His committee work reflects local issues: agricultural issues, affordable housing, and homelessness

Harv Westeringh has declared he’s seeking a second term on council.

Although he admits he found the learning curve “pretty steep” in his first four years as a city councillor, he said in his re-election release that he also can appreciate that as a council, “we have achieved many successes, especially through some harrowing times.”

In his first term Westeringh, who grew up on a dairy farm and kept dairy cows until recently, kept the focus on “expanding the local economy, affordable housing, protecting the Agricultural Land Reserve,” as well as local farmers, and crime and public safety.

“We have focused on this, while at the same time keeping our city taxes the lowest in the Lower Mainland. If I am re-elected, I will continue to focus and promote these issues, while at the same time, pushing to keep our taxes low.”

Realtor and builder by profession, his committee work at city hall has included: affordable housing and development committee, agricultural and rural advisory committee, public art advisory committee, community advisory board, and Tourism Chilliwack.

“My experience on these committees highlights the issues Chilliwack is facing: rural agricultural issues, affordable housing, and urban homelessness concerns.”

“I was born and raised here, and have lived in almost every neighbourhood in Chilliwack. I grew up on a dairy farm in Greendale, and until last year, we had a small dairy farm in Rosedale.

“My wife and I also own a small building company, and I have also been a local Realtor for over 25 years. Being involved in three different industries gives me a unique perspective on many different issues.

“Often, everyone has to give in a little bit, but I am a team player, and with that attitude, you can get most things done.”

More details at his updated website vote4harv.ca as of next week, or email info@vote4harv.ca

RELATED: Election staff needed at city hall

Do you have a story idea to share? Email:
jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of ChilliwackElection 2022

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
G-7 pledges to move forward with Russia oil price cap system
Next story
Third man sentenced in 2017 killing north of Hope

Just Posted

Benchmark prices from January 2013 to January 2022 in the Chilliwack and District Real Estate Board area. (CADREB)
Chilliwack and area real estate sales numbers continue to cool

Chilliwack River Valley Fire Department and other emergency crews were called to a rollover near Foley Lake on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (Google Maps)
Air Ambulance called in following rollover on logging road in Chilliwack River Valley

A Chilliwack firefighter pulls a hose along the railway line just east of Young Road before dousing a fire on a ramp adjacent to the tracks before 3 p.m. on Sept. 2, 2022. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Blaze next to CN rail line quickly doused by Chilliwack firefighters Friday

Two-year-old Lennox Douglas at the Cheam Centre Spray Park on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, a day which reached a sweltering high of 35.6 C. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
August 2022 was ‘all-time hottest’ month in Chilliwack measured by average temperature