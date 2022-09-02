Harv Westeringh announced he is seeking re-election as Chilliwack city councillor

Harv Westeringh has declared he’s seeking a second term on council.

Although he admits he found the learning curve “pretty steep” in his first four years as a city councillor, he said in his re-election release that he also can appreciate that as a council, “we have achieved many successes, especially through some harrowing times.”

In his first term Westeringh, who grew up on a dairy farm and kept dairy cows until recently, kept the focus on “expanding the local economy, affordable housing, protecting the Agricultural Land Reserve,” as well as local farmers, and crime and public safety.

“We have focused on this, while at the same time keeping our city taxes the lowest in the Lower Mainland. If I am re-elected, I will continue to focus and promote these issues, while at the same time, pushing to keep our taxes low.”

Realtor and builder by profession, his committee work at city hall has included: affordable housing and development committee, agricultural and rural advisory committee, public art advisory committee, community advisory board, and Tourism Chilliwack.

“My experience on these committees highlights the issues Chilliwack is facing: rural agricultural issues, affordable housing, and urban homelessness concerns.”

“I was born and raised here, and have lived in almost every neighbourhood in Chilliwack. I grew up on a dairy farm in Greendale, and until last year, we had a small dairy farm in Rosedale.

“My wife and I also own a small building company, and I have also been a local Realtor for over 25 years. Being involved in three different industries gives me a unique perspective on many different issues.

“Often, everyone has to give in a little bit, but I am a team player, and with that attitude, you can get most things done.”

More details at his updated website vote4harv.ca as of next week, or email info@vote4harv.ca

