GoFundMe launched for Abbotsford family after devastating fire

Therapist Christina Henderson and her family out of Marble Hill Drive home at least six months

A GoFundMe has been launched to help an Abbotsford family after a fire on Tuesday (Aug. 9) will force them out of their home on Marble Hill Drive for at least six months.

An electrical fire sparked under the stairs of the home of Christina Henderson, her husband and two daughters has seen the family lose most of their belongings.

Henderson, who is a therapist, also sees some clients in her home office which was destroyed in the fire.

She is the founder of the Abbotsford-based Expression Wellness Group, which is located at Unit 301- 2190 West Railway Street. Henderson received a Bachelor of Social Work degree from the University of the Fraser Valley and earned her Master of Social Work degree from the University of British Columbia.

She is also a professor in the Social Work department at UFV.

Her husband Chris Farley works with some of the most vulnerable youth populations with the Abbotsford School District in his role as a Helping Teacher – Student Engagement & Safety

The fundraiser has a goal of $10,000 and has raised a total of $3,355 so far.

For more information, visit gofundme.com/f/christinahousefirerecoveryfund.

