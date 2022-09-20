Go By Bike Week gains momentum, prizes to be won through the fall

Cycle Chilliwack is encouraging riders of all abilities to get active or stay active by joining Go By Bike this fall.

This isn’t new work for Cycle Chilliwack co-ordinators Janice Balakshin, Jennifer Douglas and David Swankey but running engagement through the fall season, with more prizes to be won, will be a first, according to the news release of Sept. 19.

Go By Bike Week for fall 2022 is Oct. 3 to Oct. 16 across B.C. – made possible with the support of local sponsors.

“It’s great to keep this momentum going,” said Swankey. “The work truly is grassroots.”

“There is strong support for working toward Chilliwack as a healthy community, a sustainable community, an inclusive community and it’s in that spirit that we’re happy to encourage Chilliwack to be active again this fall.”

Cycling is the focus, but any form of active transportation qualifies during Go By Bike week, such as travelling by scooter or rollerblades.

“We’ve had very positive partnerships with both the City of Chilliwack and local small businesses,” said Balakshin.

“We’re thankful to see that continue as we encourage participation in October.”

The group’s grant funding provides thousands of dollars worth of prizes that they sourced locally in support of small businesses.

“Supporting our community is close to both our mission and vision, it informs everything we do,” added Douglas.

Province-wide it’s been a success.

“GoByBike BC Society has experienced a wild ride in 2021!” they gush on gobybikebc.ca. “Through it all, we inspired more than 50,000 British Columbians to participate in our programs, which resulted in saving 418,026 kilograms of greenhouse gas emission and improving air quality.”

Register at https://gobybikebc.ca/chilliwack/ and track kilometres every day between Oct. 3 and Oct. 16.

Prizes are available by following @CycleChilliwack on Facebook and Instagram. Online engagement is using the hashtags #CycleChilliwack and #GoByBikeBC.

