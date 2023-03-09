Thousands moseyed through Downtown Chilliwack for the 2017 Village Classic Car Show. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Get ready for a sizzling-hot season of events in Downtown Chilliwack for 2023

Debut of the new Motorcycle Show and Food Truck Fest Aug. 26 is on 2023 list of DT BIA events

Thousands of people will be soaking up the atmosphere in Chilliwack’s revitalized downtown this year.

Council approved Downtown Chilliwack BIA’s request for funding for a series of special downtown events starting in April.

The list includes the longtime favourite, the Village Classic Car Show which will be wowing the crowds on Sunday, June 25, along with the brand-new Motorcycle/Food Truck show on Sunday, Aug. 27.

Funding was approved under the Community Development Initiatives policy, for $28,500 at the March 7 council meeting.

First up are the Food Truck Festivals along Mill Street, Victoria Avenue and Central Park on April 29 and April 30, as well as July 12.

Party in the Park has morphed into the Summer Concert in the Park Series which runs over four Saturdays, July 8, 15, 22, and 29.

The first ever Motorcycle show and Food Truck Festival will see bikes lined up along Alexander Avenue and Railway Avenue on Sunday, August 27 .

Finally the last BIA gathering of the year will be the Light up Downtown Holiday Event on Saturday, December 2.

