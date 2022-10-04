Garage destroyed in early-morning blaze near downtown Chilliwack

Occupant of the home and his pet had managed to exit the house safely, say fire officials

Chilliwack fire crews battle a garage blaze on Robson Street in the early hours of Oct. 4, 2022. (William Snow photo) Chilliwack fire crews battle a garage blaze on Robson Street in the early hours of Oct. 4, 2022. (William Snow photo)

The detached garage of a Robson Street home was destroyed in an early morning fire.

Chilliwack Fire Department got the call around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 4) of a structure fire in the 9500-block of Robson Street, with 20 firefighters called out from firehalls 1 and 4.

On arrival fire crews found a detached garage fully engulfed in flames.

The occupant of the home and his pet had managed to exit the house safely.

“Firefighters quickly established a water supply and knocked the fire down to protect the nearby houses, and contain the fire loss to the garage only,” said Mike Bourdon, assistant chief in a news release.

The interior suffered minor smoke damage.

Chilliwack Emergency Support Services (ESS) members were on-scene to support the displaced occupant.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported.

The fire is currently under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Officials.

RELATED: Robson has 60-unit apartment complex coming

Do you have a story idea to share? Email:

jennifer.feinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Chilliwackfire