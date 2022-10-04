Garage destroyed in early-morning blaze near downtown Chilliwack

The detached garage of a Robson Street home was destroyed in an early morning fire.
Chilliwack Fire Department got the call around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 4) of a structure fire in the 9500-block of Robson Street, with 20 firefighters called out from firehalls 1 and 4.
On arrival fire crews found a detached garage fully engulfed in flames.
The occupant of the home and his pet had managed to exit the house safely.
“Firefighters quickly established a water supply and knocked the fire down to protect the nearby houses, and contain the fire loss to the garage only,” said Mike Bourdon, assistant chief in a news release.
The interior suffered minor smoke damage.
Chilliwack Emergency Support Services (ESS) members were on-scene to support the displaced occupant.
There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported.
The fire is currently under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Officials.
Do you have a story idea to share? Email:
jennifer.feinberg@theprogress.com
@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.