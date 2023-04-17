Gang-connected homicide victim buried at Chilliwack cemetery metres away from where he died

Sujjad Jalal was killed on April 1 visiting his brother’s grave but he may not have been the target

Sujjad Najat Jalal was the victim of a homicide in Chilliwack on April 1, 2023. This image is from a GoFundMe set up for his funeral costs. (GoFundMe)

Chilliwack’s latest homicide victim was laid to rest last weekend just metres away from where he was shot and killed a week prior on April 1.

Sujjad Ali Jalal was actually visiting his brother’s grave site at the cemetery on Watson Road on April 1 when he was killed.

According to Vancouver Sun crime and gang reporter Kim Bolan, Jalal was a gang member who was at the cemetery with Shahram Tokhy when both were shot.

Jalal died, Tokhy survived.

Sujjad Jalal’s brother Amar Najat Jalal was himself killed in a 2020 gang hit in East Vancouver. He was buried in the Chilliwack graveyard.

Bolan, who has an extensive history covering the Lower Mainland gang conflict, also reported that sources told her Jalal may not have been the main target. Rather, it was Tokhy, who has connections to the Red Scorpions.

The April 1 homicide was the third gang-related shooting in Chilliwack in one week, all in the Sardis area.

The first was a week prior on March 25 at about 8 p.m. when two people were seriously injured in what RCMP called a targeted shooting that they say might be linked to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Then on March 30 police responded to a targeted shooting on Richardson Avenue in Sardis, where a man suffering with at least one gunshot wound to the leg was sent to hospital.

Police were investigating if those two shootings were connected, but reported they did not think either were connected to the cemetery shooting.

IHIT is offering up no more information about the Jalal murder.

