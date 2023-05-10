FVRD looks at 2 plans for Columbia Valley farm that accepted contaminated waste materials

Around 9,000 tonnes were trucked onto the Iverson Road property in March of 2022

A property near Lindell Beach in the Columbia Valley continues to be a major problem for neighbours and local government.

Since March of 2022, they’ve been waiting for waste materials that were trucked in and dropped off at 810 Iverson Road to be trucked back out. But 9,000 tons remain on the farm owned by Bruce Vander Wyk.

While residents want to see everything that was brought in taken away, that’s not what the latest remediation plan suggests. Vander Wyk and Fraser Valley Renewables (FVR), the Abbotsford-based company he partnered with to bring the materials onto his farm, hired TerraWest Environmental Inc. to address concerns presented by B.C.’s Environment Ministry (MOE).

TerraWest has suggested forwarding an application through the Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD) to the B.C. Agricultural Land Commission (ALC), allowing for non-farm use at the property. FVRD staff have produced a full report recommending not doing that, and the FVRD’s eight electoral area directors, including area H director Taryn Dixon, debated the matter at a committee meeting on May 8.

A binding vote is being taken at a full board meeting on May 11 which includes presentations from Fraser Valley Renewables business development manager Simon Thorogood and concerned resident D’Arcy Henderson.

“It has taken a full year to get this far, despite overwhelming mountains of evidence that this activity was occurring and was wrong,” Henderson told The Progress this week. “I have faith that the FVRD report was done correctly and thoroughly and came to the appropriate conclusion. The ALC has been the only agency with authority so far to put the brakes on with their stop work order. I believe there are a few steps left to take and I assure you this community will not rest until they have been taken.”

TerraWest has suggested two options for Iverson Road.

The first option, favoured by Vander Wyk and FVR, is to keep the massive piles on the property and screen them to get rid of the plastic bits and other stuff.

Vander Wyk and FVR have long maintained the materials were compost, brought in to improve the yield of his farm.

TerraWest describes phase one of the preferred plan as a “small scale pilot project” in which four to six weeks would be spent collecting baseline samples and screening one batch of materials to bring it up to the standards of class A compost. If that works out, the remainder of the materials would be screened in a weather-dependent process that TerraWest estimates could take up to 18 weeks.

Whatever foreign material is sifted out, estimated at 285 tonnes, would be taken to Chilliwack’s Bailey Landfill. TerraWest listed risks with this plan, which “include but are not limited to dust, unpleasant or subjective odours, and potential leachate generation.”

That last part is important.

Residents have been very concerned about the impact of the materials on the area’s aquifer, which supplies the area’s drinking water. Last October the MOE told Vander Wyk and FVR to get the materials covered and “ensure the piles are not subject to precipitation and that the storage area is maintained to prevent runoff and solids from escaping.”

TerraWest’s current plan involves spending $15,000 on an impermeable pad to place under the materials being screened plus a leachate collection sump.

The second plan involves taking all 9,000 tonnes of waste material off-site, although no specific destination is identified. TerraWest suggests there would be trucks coming and going for a minimum 90 days causing noise disruption, dust, carbon emissions “and a significant financial burden to FVR.”

FVRD staff note that Vander Wyk’s preferred option is not supported by the Official Community Plan (OCP), which “generally supports the preservation and protection of farmland.”

Screening materials on site is also not permitted under FVRD zoning bylaws. While that could be addressed with a temporary-use permit (TUP), staff said FVRD does not have the same professional expertise or mandate as the ALC or MOE to “implement and enforce an action plan based on the environmental best management practices to remediate the site through a temporary-use permit.”

FVRD is ultimately punting the problem to the MOE with staff suggesting that “the province has sufficient legal authority to impose whatever remediation plan it wishes,” and all local governments are “creatures of the province.”

“The (FVRD) Board’s refusal to forward the non-farm use application to the ALC would not limit the range of remediation orders the Province could impose (including on-site screening),” staff wrote.

The full report is available online at https://pub-fvrd.escribemeetings.com/filestream.ashx?DocumentId=23600

