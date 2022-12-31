‘Customers ride for free starting at 5:00 p.m. on December 31,’ says TransLink (Submitted photo: TransLink)

‘Customers ride for free starting at 5:00 p.m. on December 31,’ says TransLink (Submitted photo: TransLink)

Free transit in Metro Vancouver on New Year’s Eve, TransLink says

From 5:00 p.m. (Dec. 31) to 5:00 a.m. (Jan. 1) TransLink is offering free transit

Starting at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday (Dec. 31), TransLink is offering free transit for all services throughout Metro Vancouver until 5:00 a.m. on Sunday (Jan. 1).

TransLink stated in a release on Friday (Dec. 30) that fare gates at SkyTrain stations will be opened starting at 5:00 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 31). Transit users will not be required to tap Compass Cards or other payment methods.

“Customers who begin trips before 5:00 p.m. are advised to tap out as normal to ensure they’re charged the correct fare.”

There will also be additional SkyTrain staff, transit police and security officers working.

TransLink’s New Year’s Eve service details:

•Buses will operate on a Saturday schedule with over 30 additional buses throughout the system and extra service on select routes.

•SkyTrain service will operate on a Saturday schedule with last trains running one hour later than regularly scheduled.

•Last train from Waterfront to King George at 2:16 a.m.

•Last train from Waterfront to Lougheed at 2:11 a.m.

•Last train from Waterfront to Production Way–University at 1:40 a.m.

•Last train from Waterfront to YVR–Airport Station at 2:05 a.m.

•Last train from Waterfront to Richmond–Brighouse at 2:15 a.m.

•SeaBus will be running on a Saturday schedule with extended service every 15 minutes until 1:22 a.m. and every 30 minutes until last sailing from Waterfront Station at 2:22 a.m.

•NightBus will continue operating after SkyTrain and SeaBus service ends.

•As usual on a Saturday, West Coast Express will not be operating.


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

New Year'sTransLink

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
TOP STORIES 2022: Chilliwack school board election a rejection of intolerance
Next story
TOP STORIES 2022: Gill Bar finally shut down to vehicle traffic

Just Posted

Kevin Stone works on a gigantic Elon Musk head on May 27. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
TOP STORIES 2022: Chilliwack artist makes international headlines with metal sculptures

Highway 3 at Frontage Road on the west side of Princeton. At Whipsaw Creek Road on Saturday afternoon, a vehicle incident closed the highway in both directions. (Photo- DriveBC)
UPDATE: Highway 3 reopens west of Princeton following vehicle incident

Smoky skies seen Sept. 27, 2022, continued with record heat and drought into October. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
TOP STORIES 2022: Record heat, drought from summer into fall in Chilliwack

A vehicle went into Harrison Lake on Dec. 31, 2022. (Google Maps)
RCMP dive team called to report of vehicle into Harrison Lake at Green Point Boat Launch