Free rides in the Chilliwack fresh air on offer from Cycling without Age group

Special trikes known as trishaws tuned up and ready to hit the trails of Yarrow and Chilliwack

Pilot David Burdge, with Jean Burdge and Ann Coulter enjoying a trishaw ride thanks to Cycling Without Age. (Suzy Coulter photo)

Cycling Without Age volunteers are starting to book free trishaw rides again.

The special trikes have been tuned up and are ready to hit the trails of Yarrow and Chilliwack, according to a recent post from the group on Facebook.

”Newly trained pilots have been added to our roster, so why wait?” said Sally Lum, one of the Cycling without Age steering committee members.

Four new pilots recently underwent training, and are ready to go, with more than a dozen in the group capable of piloting the trishaws.

With so many elders stuck in social isolation, the rides in the fresh air connect them back to their communities, and foster inter-generational relationships.

“It’s sure to put a smile on many faces!” said Lum.

The group now has two bikes, known as Daisy and Lily, with a third on order.

They can be transported via truck and trailer to various trail locations. The purchase of the third trishaw was thanks to a partnership with University of the Fraser Valley.

The trishaw is a tricycle that operates like a rickshaw but can carry two passengers in the front, with the biking pilot behind them. The trishaw movement was started in Denmark in 2012 in by Ole Kassow.

Cycling Without Age is committed to getting the community’s senior citizens and mobility challenged out on bikes, regardless of their physical capabilities. Leave a message at 604-823-0257, or email cwayarrow@gmail.com, to book a free trishaw ride for a senior, or an individual with mobility challenges.

