Fraser Valley Regional District elections will include acclamations for several directors

Several regional areas only saw one candidate step up to represent residents

Only some of the voters within the Fraser Valley Regional District will have to choose their area director at the ballot box this election.

There are eight areas that make up the FVRD, each with one director who is elected during the municipal elections.

In Areas A, D, E, F, and H only one person was nominated. Those candidates will be acclaimed as directors and therefore not on any ballots.

But elections will be held in some of the districts.

Area B (Yale/Dogwood Valley/Sunshine Valley/Laidlaw/Choate/Othello/Spuzzum) has two candidates, Peter Adamo and Dennis Adamson.

Area C (Hemlock Valley/Harrison Mills/Lake Errock/Morris Valley) has three candidates. Mike Armstong, Wendy Bales and Mel Waardenburg will all be on the ballot there.

Area G (Nicomen Island/Deroche/ Dewdney/Hatzic Island/Portion of Sumas Mtn.) has three candidates, Ray Boucher, Cory Cassel and Doug McNeill.

Acclaimed directors:

Area A: Diane Johnson

Area D: Bill Dickey (incumbent)

Area E: Patti MacAhonic

Area F: Hugh Davidson (incumbent)

Area H: Taryn Dixon (incumbent)

