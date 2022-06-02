The number of active listings have more than tripled since December, according to the FVREB. (File photo)

Fraser Valley property sales drop over 50% in last 2 months: FVREB

Sales-to-active-listings ratio at 22%, peaked at 92% during pandemic

Fraser Valley property sales have dropped over 50 per cent in the last two months, as the region nears “more balanced levels not seen since the pre-pandemic supply,” according to the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board’s (FVREB) May-numbers report.

Last month’s property sales totalled 1,360, dropping 16.9 per cent from April’s 1,637 sales, which fell 37 per cent from March. In comparison to May 2021, sales are down 53.9 per cent.

“Since March, we’ve seen sales come down with an accompanying increase in inventory, subsequently restoring much-needed balance and cooling our heated market,” said FVREB President Sandra Benz.

“While still early, it suggests that as we gradually settle into a post-pandemic state of work and life, the big pandemic-era drivers – working from home and record low interest rates – may have run their course.”

Inventory has bounced back from what the FVREB described as the “worst supply shortage in 40 years” at the end of 2021, which was accompanied by all-time sales records.

The number of active listings have more than tripled since December. At the end of the month, active listings totalled 6,183, up 5.4 per cent from May, 2021, and increased 14.8 per cent from April.

Sales-to-active listings ratio was 22 per cent, which is closing in on pre-pandemic levels, according to the FVREB report. Any ratio greater than 20 per cent favours buyers; it peaked at 92 per cent during the pandemic, FBREB said.

“The softening of prices will be welcome news for homebuyers, especially in the face of rising mortgage rates,” said FVREB CEO Baldev Gill.

“The volatility we’ve witnessed over the past couple of years not only underscores the power of external events to affect the market but, in light of recent trends, the ability of the market itself, to adapt and trigger corrective mechanisms.”

Benchmarks:

  • Single Family Detached: At $1,712,500, the Benchmark price for an FVREB single-family detached home decreased 2.4 per cent compared to April 2022 and increased 26.2 per cent compared to May 2021.
  • Townhomes: At $918,900, the Benchmark price for an FVREB townhome decreased 1.4 per cent compared to April 2022 and increased 31.3 per cent compared to May 2021.
  • Apartments: At $581,400 the Benchmark price for an FVREB apartment/condo decreased 1.1 per cent compared to April 2022 and increased 30.0 per cent compared to May 2021.

RELATED: Sales drop over 35% in April

@portmoodypigeon
patrick.penner@missioncityrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Fraser ValleyReal estate

Previous story
‘What an interesting phenomenon’: Chilliwack teacher, students spot sun halo
Next story
Trombone sends bear packing at St. John’s Academy on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon (right) poses for a photo with Chilliwack Pride Society president Teri Westerby. Paddon partnered up with the pride organization to create scholarships for Chilliwack-Kent 2SLGBTQ+ students. (Contributed Photo/Sarah Sovereign Photography)
Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon funds 2SLGBTQ+ scholarships

Carlton Leith was killed following an altercation with William Trevor Escott in the early hours of Dec. 27, 2020. (RCMP photo)
Manslaughter charge lowered to assault causing bodily harm for Chilliwack’s William Trevor Escott

The St. John Ambulance Therapy Dog Program is looking for a few more furry friends to join their team. Now is the time to connect with the program and learn if your dog is the proper fit. (St. John Ambulance photo)
Looking for a few good dogs for Fraser Valley therapy program

Students from Little Mountain elementary clearing trails on Little Mountain on Thursday, May 27, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Explore Little Mountain Saturday in Chilliwack to celebrate B.C. Trails Day