Naturopath Jason Klop has had his petition denied to be able to again sell fecal transplants. (Facebook photo)

Naturopath Jason Klop has had his petition denied to be able to again sell fecal transplants. (Facebook photo)

Fraser Valley naturopath still banned from selling fecal transplants to treat autism

Jason Klop operated lab in Abbotsford before moving to Chilliwack

A naturopathic doctor’s petition to regain his ability to sell fecal transplants has been denied.

Jason Klop filed a petition against the College of Naturopathic Physicians of B.C. after an investigation into his business resulted in a ban which prohibited him from manufacturing, selling or promoting fecal microbial transplants.

Klop’s requests to have the decision overturned and his appeal to have the college’s investigation halted and placed under review were denied by a B.C. Supreme Court justice on Nov. 30.

Klop ran several businesses in the natural health sector which sold digestive products, including fecal transplants which were produced in Canada and shipped to clients in Mexico.

One of Klop’s businesses, NovelBiome, advertises fecal transplants on its website as “medically supervised treatment” for “autism and the diverse range of symptoms that come with being on the spectrum.”

NovelBiome claims to meet donor screening requirements from the Food and Drug Administration and American Gastroenterology Association.

RELATED: Fraser Valley naturopath fights order to stop selling human poop in dubious treatments

Health Canada regulates the use of fecal microbial transplants as a biological drug. Outside of the treatment of clostridium difficile infections that are not responsive to conventional therapies, fecal transplants are currently only approved for clinical trials and require extensive donor screening.

A complaint to the college stated that the manufacturing lab – located in Abbotsford until June 2021 – was managed by someone with no scientific qualifications, had no protocols for screening donors or analyzing product, and disposed of fecal waste with household garbage. (The lab is now located in Chilliwack.)

There is evidence that Klop was facilitating access to the fecal transplant to Canadians for the sole purpose of treating autism.

The College of Naturopathic Physicians of B.C., began an investigation into Klop in 2019 and found that he was practising and prescribing products outside the approved scope of naturopathic doctors, manufacturing products without proper health and safety protocols and making false claims regarding the efficacy of fecal transplants, particularly in relation to autism.

The investigations into Klop and the businesses are ongoing.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

DoctorsTreatment

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Southern B.C. could see another 20 cm of snow overnight

Just Posted

Naturopath Jason Klop has had his petition denied to be able to again sell fecal transplants. (Facebook photo)
Fraser Valley naturopath still banned from selling fecal transplants to treat autism

A woman braves the snowy weather in Chilliwack on Feb. 4, 2017. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
More snow and arctic winds bringing a bitterly cold few days for much of southern B.C.

Army reservists will be in Chilliwack for Exercise Paladin Response, an annual training exercise, from Dec. 26 to 31, 2022 and increased traffic of large military vehicles is expected in some areas in and around Cultus Lake. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Increased traffic expected near Cultus Lake as military training returns to Chilliwack

Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt is closed in both directions on Sunday (Dec. 18) afternoon after vehicle incidents both northbound and southbound. /File Photo
UPDATE: Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt open after incidents in both directions

Pop-up banner image