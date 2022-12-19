Fraser Valley naturopath still banned from selling fecal transplants to treat autism

Naturopath Jason Klop has had his petition denied to be able to again sell fecal transplants. (Facebook photo)

A naturopathic doctor’s petition to regain his ability to sell fecal transplants has been denied.

Jason Klop filed a petition against the College of Naturopathic Physicians of B.C. after an investigation into his business resulted in a ban which prohibited him from manufacturing, selling or promoting fecal microbial transplants.

Klop’s requests to have the decision overturned and his appeal to have the college’s investigation halted and placed under review were denied by a B.C. Supreme Court justice on Nov. 30.

Klop ran several businesses in the natural health sector which sold digestive products, including fecal transplants which were produced in Canada and shipped to clients in Mexico.

One of Klop’s businesses, NovelBiome, advertises fecal transplants on its website as “medically supervised treatment” for “autism and the diverse range of symptoms that come with being on the spectrum.”

NovelBiome claims to meet donor screening requirements from the Food and Drug Administration and American Gastroenterology Association.

Health Canada regulates the use of fecal microbial transplants as a biological drug. Outside of the treatment of clostridium difficile infections that are not responsive to conventional therapies, fecal transplants are currently only approved for clinical trials and require extensive donor screening.

A complaint to the college stated that the manufacturing lab – located in Abbotsford until June 2021 – was managed by someone with no scientific qualifications, had no protocols for screening donors or analyzing product, and disposed of fecal waste with household garbage. (The lab is now located in Chilliwack.)

There is evidence that Klop was facilitating access to the fecal transplant to Canadians for the sole purpose of treating autism.

The College of Naturopathic Physicians of B.C., began an investigation into Klop in 2019 and found that he was practising and prescribing products outside the approved scope of naturopathic doctors, manufacturing products without proper health and safety protocols and making false claims regarding the efficacy of fecal transplants, particularly in relation to autism.

The investigations into Klop and the businesses are ongoing.

