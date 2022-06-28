Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation hosting glow golf tournament

The Glowing Hearts tourney sees golfers teeing off at night at Chilliwack’s Cheam Mountain course

The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation (FVHCF) is putting out a call for golfers.

The second annual Glowing Hearts Golf Tournament is coming up on Sept. 16, providing a unique experience. The event is held at night at Cheam Mountain Golf Course, using glowing balls. Golfers are encouraged to use glow in the dark paint, glow sticks and outrageous costumes to make the night memorable.

“This nighttime glow golf tournament is sure to light up your evening in a fun and unique way,” said FVHCF executive director Liz Harris. “All skill levels are welcome and the goal of the event is to have a blast while raising funds for the hospitals and health care services in the eastern Fraser Valley.”

Golfers can register online at fvhcf.ca/glowgolf/ or call the FVHCF office at 1-877-661-0314. Single golfers are welcome and teams can have as many as five people.

Proceeds from the tournament support hospital and healthcare services in the eastern Fraser Valley. The FVHCF raises funds for equipment and programs funded or endorsed by Fraser Health, serving the communities of Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz and Harrison Hot Springs.

At Chilliwack General Hospital, the current need is a mammography machine while Fraser Canyon Hospital is hoping to obtain a Sonos Edge Ultrasound Unit, and a bath chair with scale. Mission Memorial Hospital needs a CT scanner and Abbotsford Regional Hospital’s wish list is topped by a Vocera Communication Platform.

