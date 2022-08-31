The Fraser Valley Comic and Collectible Show returns on Sunday, Sept. 11. (Instagram photo)

Fraser Valley Comic and Collectible Show returns on Sept. 11

Event returns to Abbotsford’s Matsqui Hall for fourth edition

The Fraser Valley Comic and Collectible Show returns to Abbotsford on Sunday, Sept. 11.

The event once again takes over the Matsqui Hall (33676 Olaf Street) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This is the fourth edition of the show and the second since the COVID-19 pandemic put the show on pause for over two years.

The show is recommended for people of all ages and features comics, toys, graphic novels, graded books, funko pops, door prizes and more.

Admission to the show is $6 or $5 if you bring a non-perishable food item. Those food items will be gathered and donated to the Archway Food Bank. Children 12 and under are free.

RELATED: Fraser Valley Comic and Collectibles Show debuting in Abbotsford in June

The FVCCS debuted on June 16, 2019, with the show drawing hundreds and organizers deeming the event a success. Another show occurred on Oct. 6, 2019, with another strong turnout. The final show before the pandemic took place on Feb. 2, 2020. Shows were expected to continue in 2020, but event restrictions due to COVID-19 prevented those from occurring.

The event is the brainchild of Ivan Sekulic, who owns the Downtown Abbotsford comic book store Heroes for Sale. The store was known for many years as Four Aces Comics, but he re-named the shop when he purchased it in 2018.

For more on the event, visit heroesforsale.com.

RELATED: VIDEO: Fraser Valley Comic & Collectibles Show

