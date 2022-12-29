Fraser Valley $10 Christmas tree pickup food bank fundraiser

Fraser Valley Junk Solutions picking up trees in Chilliwack and Abbotsford for the Salvation Army

A Fraser Valley company has a post-Christmas fundraiser to help residents clean up after the holidays.

Fraser Valley Junk Solutions is holding its fourth annual Christmas tree fundraiser for the food bank, called “Ten Buck Pick Up.”

The company will come pick up old Christmas trees on specific dates in Chilliwack and Abbotsford and dispose of them for only $10.

All proceeds will go to the Salvation Army and the company will match donations up to $1,000.

This year, they are hoping to get 500 tree bookings to raise $5,000.

Trees can be picked up at addresses in Chilliwack on Jan. 2 and 9, and in Abbotsford on Jan. 3 and 10.

People can book through their website at www.fraservalleyjunksolutions.ca.

