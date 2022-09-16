Upper Fraser Valley RCMP Sgt. Krista Vrolyk and Thar hang out in Abbotsford on Wednesday (Sept. 7) during the jersey presentation for participants in the Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News).

Four Chilliwack-area RCMP officers ready to roll with Cops for Cancer 2022

The event runs Sept. 21-29, raising money and awareness for the Canadian Cancer Society

The Upper Fraser Valley RCMP has four people riding in this year’s Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley event.

Running Sept. 21-29, the event will see Cst. Mark Jansen, Sgt. Krista Vrolyk, Cst. Jenna Moore and Cst. Nikole Anderson joining 29 law enforcement and emergency services colleagues in an 800-plus kilometre ride across the Fraser Valley. The event is meant to raise money and awareness for the Canadian Cancer Society, along with and pediatric research and support programs including Camp Goodtimes.

Janzen and Vrolyk are tackling the Tour de Valley for a second time while Moore and Anderson are first-time riders.

“We are excited to be do our part to raise money for this incredible cause,” a news release stated. “We ride for the kids and their families who are battling cancer and for those who have tragically lost their battle. One child with cancer is too many and together we are working hard to find a cure. We’ve come a long way in increasing the survival rates for childhood cancer which is currently 83 per cent, but we strive to reduce it even more.”

“We want kids to be kids,” Janzen added. “No child should have to battle this horrific disease. Riding in Tour de Valley is my way to support the kids and their families, providing them with hope that one day we can put an end to childhood cancer.”

An official itinerary of Tour de Valley stops will be released later next week, but cyclists will be rolling through Chilliwack on Sept. 23, Chilliwack and Agassiz on Sept. 24th, and Hope and Boston Bar on Sept. 25.

To date, Tour de Valley riders have raised more than $250,000 and are well on their way to meeting their $300,000 goal.

To donate, click on this link.

RELATED: Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley participants receive official jerseys

RELATED: How Cops for Cancer helped one B.C. family’s childhood cancer journey

