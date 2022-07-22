Four candidates confirmed for Chilliwack’s fall school board election

With time yet to declare, other candidates are either undecided or have decided not to run

With Chilliwack’s civic election now less than three months away, the school trustee field is still out of focus.

Thus far, four candidates have entered the race, incumbents Barry Neufeld, David Swankey and Carin Bondar and newcomer Teri Westerby. Neufeld was the first to declare, and Bondar made her intentions known in a post to her Facebook trustee page July 6.

“Hey Chilliwack! I’m so excited to announce that I will run for re-election this fall,” she wrote. “I absolutely love being a school trustee, and am honoured to have the opportunity to serve the diverse, growing population of students in district 33.

“Getting to know the members of our various school-district teams has been wonderful so far, and I hope to continue this work in the next term. Much more information about my campaign pillars will be coming your way in September.”

Bondar won a divisive byelection in February 2021 to replace Dan Coulter, who left the school board after being elected MLA for Chilliwack in November, 2020.

David Swankey suggested he will be making a formal announcement soon, but told The Progress “it is my intention to seek another term on the Chilliwack Board of Education.”

Current school board chair Jared Mumford will not be running for a trustee position in the fall.

Those are the confirmed candidates, or in Mumford’s case, non-candidates.

Former school board chair Willow Reichelt remains undecided, saying she is taking July to “think things over,” and intends to make a decision by month’s end.

“I am passionately committed to public education, and I want to continue contributing to the important work we are doing as a board, but I also need to carefully consider what’s best for me and my family,” she said.

The Progress reached out to trustees Darrell Furgason and Heather Maahs.

Maah said she “is not prepared to comment either way at this time.”

Furgason did not respond before press deadline.

Westerby is the lone newcomer throwing a hat into the ring so far.

He launched his campaign July 15.

