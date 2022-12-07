Former Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran charged with sexual assault. (file photo: Capital News)

Former Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran charged with sexual assault. (file photo: Capital News)

Former Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran charged with sexual assault

Colin Basran is due in Kelowna Provincial Court Jan. 24

Former Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran is facing a sexual asault charges, stemming from an alleged May 2022 incident.

Basran, who also served as the co-chair of the BC Urban Mayors Caucus, is scheduled for his first court appearance on Jan. 24, 2023, in Kelowna Provincial Court.

Basran lost the mayoral seat to Tom Dyas during the 2022 municipal elections after two terms in office.

A special prosecutor was appointed to the investigation by Assistant Deputy Attorney General Peter Juk because he considered it within the public interest to do so.

Brock Martland a senior Vancouver lawyer in the private practice, was given the mandate to provide legal advice to the RCMP as necessary, as well as conduct any related charge assessment and assume conduct of the prosecution if charges were approved.

Martland approved the charge of sexual assault against Basran on Dec. 7.

A special prosecutor was appointed to avoid any potential for real or perceived inappropriate influence in handling the matter considering the nature of the allegations and the identity of the accused as an elected municipal official.

The investigation was conducted by the Kelowna RCMP Investigative Services Department and the investigative findings were independently reviewed by the Nelson Police Department before the report to Crown counsel was forwarded to the special prosecutor. According to BC Prosecution Service, the announcement of the special prosecutor was initially postponed pending the completion of the investigation and approval of charges.

READ MORE: ‘I have slept very well at night as your mayor’: Basran out as Kelowna’s leader after 2 terms

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking NewsCity of KelownaKelownaMunicipal election

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. women push to end court-ordered silence placed on sexual assault victims
Next story
More charging stations for electric vehicles on the way from City of Chilliwack

Just Posted

The EV charging station locator app PlugShare shows the precise location of chargers on a map. (PlugShare)
More charging stations for electric vehicles on the way from City of Chilliwack

Fraser Health official Sandy Drieschner with Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon and Chilliwack MLA Dan Coulter in the Chilliwack Primary Care Centre on May 13, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Chilliwack MLAs get new responsibilities in legislature after cabinet announced

A house for sale sign in Garrison Crossing in Chilliwack on Nov. 6, 2022. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Home sales, prices continue to decline in Chilliwack and district

Traffic slowed significantly along Highway 7 west of Deroche following a two-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon. (Screenshot/Google Maps)
2-vehicle crash near Deroche sends 3 to hospital on Monday