Erin O’Toole speaks during a media availability in West Block on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Former Conservative leader O’Toole says he will not seek re-election and plans to resign his seat this spring. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Erin O’Toole speaks during a media availability in West Block on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Former Conservative leader O’Toole says he will not seek re-election and plans to resign his seat this spring. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Former Conservative leader Erin O’Toole not seeking re-election, leaving this spring

Statement on social media today says he plans to keep his seat until the end of the spring session

Former Conservative leader Erin O’Toole says he will not seek re-election and plans to resign his seat this spring.

The Ontario MP led the Conservatives and served as official Opposition leader from August 2020 until February 2022, when a majority of his caucus voted to remove him from the post.

That followed months of tensions over O’Toole’s management of caucus and attempts to moderate the party’s image.

Those efforts led to concerns that he flip-flopped on key policy positions, including on carbon pricing and gun control.

O’Toole has kept a low profile on Parliament Hill since his ousting and in a statement on social media today says he plans to keep his seat until the end of the spring session.

He says he remains “a proud Conservative” and had “the unique privilege to lead our party amid a challenging time for our country.”

READ MORE: Erin O’Toole voted out as Conservative leader by MPs

Conservative Party of CanadaFederal Politics

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Police say six bodies found in river near Akwesasne, Que., by United States border
Next story
UBC psychiatrist highlights complex factors behind suicide trends in Mission

Just Posted

The Coquihalla Highway and Highway 3 have been issued a special weather statement as they are expecting 25 centimetres on snow on Friday, March 31. (DriveBC)
‘Heavy, late-season snowfall’: Coquihalla, Highway 3 issued special weather statement

Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon made a statement about Transgender Day of Visibility , which is Friday, March 31. Paddon serves as Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equality. (Photo/Kelli Paddon, MLA)
‘Visibility matters’: Chilliwack-Kent MLA makes statement on Transgender Day of Visibility

Farooque Syed is a former gangster and author of Stolen Dreams, seen here on Feb. 6, 2023 in Chilliwack. Syed is working hard to encourage kids to avoid the criminal lifestyle. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Ex-gangster living in Chilliwack now on a mission to keep kids on the right path

Chilliwack RCMP were on scene at Richardson Avenue near Blue Jay Avenue for reports of shots fired on Thursday, March 30, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
UPDATE w/ VIDEO: Man seriously injured in targeted shooting in Chilliwack

Pop-up banner image