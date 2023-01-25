Reinhard “Bud” Loewen has pleaded guilty to six of the 24 sexual assault charges he faced. (Facebook photo)

Reinhard “Bud” Loewen has pleaded guilty to six of the 24 sexual assault charges he faced. (Facebook photo)

Former Abbotsford masseur pleads guilty to 6 of his 24 sexual assault charges

Reinhard ‘Bud’ Loewen was first charged in December 2020

A former Abbotsford masseur has pleaded guilty to six of the 24 sexual assault charges he faced.

According to court records, Reinhard “Bud” Loewen, 57, issued the pleas Tuesday (Jan. 24) in B.C. Supreme Court in Abbotsford.

He is next scheduled to appear in court Feb. 7 to set a date for his sentencing hearing.

Loewen was first charged in December 2020 with three counts of sexual assault related to his business Bud’s Massage Therapy , located in the 34500 block of Munroe Avenue.

Another 18 charges were added in May 2021, and the final three were added two months later.

Police have not revealed the nature of the offences, only saying that the assaults occurred while Loewen was providing massage treatments.

According to an online listing from 2018, Loewen was certified through “Brandon Raynor’s School of Natural Therapies.”

